'In all my years of dating, I have never hit a woman, Babes is the first' – Mampintsha on assault allegation

Musician Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo claims South Africans don't know the full story behind what happened on Monday morning when he physically attacked gqom artist Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane.

Speaking to reporters on the steps of the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Tuesday afternoon shortly after his appearance, Maphumulo said he was not an abuser and was merely defending himself from a drunk Simelane, who had initiated the violent attacks.

"I was sober and peacefully sleeping when she came in drunk and attacked me.

"I'm not dumb, I know I am not supposed to hit a woman.

"She is the one that attacked me, ask anyone – she becomes very violent when she is drunk," he said.

He further claimed that he has never had a history of abuse with any of his previous partners, and that Simelane is the first woman he had ever laid his hands on.

R2 000 bail

"This is my first and last case, I do not want to be seen as an abuser.

"I have never hit a woman in my life, she is the first one – that tells you that clearly something is wrong," he said.

Maphumulo was granted R2 000 bail and instructed not to be in contact with Simelane by the court.

This comes after a video of him launching a physical attack on Simelane went viral in the early hours of Monday morning.

The video, which was live on Instagram, sparked national outrage and calls for the musician to be arrested.

The police confirmed his arrest on Tuesday and Maphumulo made a brief appearance in court on a common assault charge.

Maphumulo has been accused of allegedly abusing Simelane, 24, emotionally, financially and physically since he discovered her at the age of 15.

The kwaito star, who shares a personal and working relationship with Simelane, has been dating her for seven years, he said on Tuesday.

According to eNCA, his lawyer, Pat Magwaza, said his client had opened a counter case of assault against Simelane.

When asked by reporters why he hadn't opened a case against her in previous instances when she had allegedly attacked him, he said: "I will not allow a woman to hit me, I can't go to the police and say I was abused by a woman, I had to defend myself."

Maphumulo is back in court on May 15.