 

'In all my years of dating, I have never hit a woman, Babes is the first' – Mampintsha on assault allegation

2019-03-05 17:37

Canny Maphanga

Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo (File, Gallo Images)

Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo (File, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Musician Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo claims South Africans don't know the full story behind what happened on Monday morning when he physically attacked gqom artist Bongekile "Babes Wodumo" Simelane.

Speaking to reporters on the steps of the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Tuesday afternoon shortly after his appearance, Maphumulo said he was not an abuser and was merely defending himself from a drunk Simelane, who had initiated the violent attacks.

"I was sober and peacefully sleeping when she came in drunk and attacked me.

"I'm not dumb, I know I am not supposed to hit a woman.

"She is the one that attacked me, ask anyone – she becomes very violent when she is drunk," he said.

He further claimed that he has never had a history of abuse with any of his previous partners, and that Simelane is the first woman he had ever laid his hands on.

R2 000 bail

"This is my first and last case, I do not want to be seen as an abuser.

"I have never hit a woman in my life, she is the first one – that tells you that clearly something is wrong," he said.

Maphumulo was granted R2 000 bail and instructed not to be in contact with Simelane by the court.

This comes after a video of him launching a physical attack on Simelane went viral in the early hours of Monday morning.

The video, which was live on Instagram, sparked national outrage and calls for the musician to be arrested.

ALSO READ: Mampintsha arrested in connection with alleged assault of Babes Wodumo

The police confirmed his arrest on Tuesday and Maphumulo made a brief appearance in court on a common assault charge.

Maphumulo has been accused of allegedly abusing Simelane, 24, emotionally, financially and physically since he discovered her at the age of 15.

The kwaito star, who shares a personal and working relationship with Simelane, has been dating her for seven years, he said on Tuesday.

According to eNCA, his lawyer, Pat Magwaza, said his client had opened a counter case of assault against Simelane.

When asked by reporters why he hadn't opened a case against her in previous instances when she had allegedly attacked him, he said: "I will not allow a woman to hit me, I can't go to the police and say I was abused by a woman, I had to defend myself."

Maphumulo is back in court on May 15.

Read more on:    abuse
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mboro insists he never went to heaven, claims he was defamed by Bushiri's PR machine

39 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Justice Denied: 13 years for a rape he didn't commit
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, March 2 Lottery draw 2019-03-02 22:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 