IN-DEPTH: Unisa staffer's friend accidentally identifies himself in fake news fightback

In an attempted fightback against a News24 investigation into disinformation website Mzansistories.com late last week, another "fake news" website owner has inadvertently identified himself.

News24 can reveal that Ntebatse Clement Sekgodiso (27) from Kgopane near Tzaneen in Limpopo attempted to retaliate against the News24 investigation that highlighted William Mahlatse Ramatseba as a fake news kingpin.

Sekgodiso unwittingly revealed that he too has links to at least 14 disinformation websites of his own.

His main website www.ABCNews.co.za (ABCNews), attempts to pass itself off as part of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), even incorporating its logo.

Sekgodiso is also a close friend of Ramatseba, the University of SA (Unisa) staffer in charge of disinformation websites Mzansistories.com and Allnews.co.za.

After our investigation, content started disappearing from both websites.

News24 identified Sekgodiso through a complicated web of fake social media accounts, website records and even several Google Apps developed by Sekgodiso, after an attempted hit piece by his websites, against News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson and investigative journalist Jean le Roux, backfired.

Questions sent to Sekgodiso remained unanswered. Following our questions, several changes were made to Sekgodiso's website, However, the original version was archived and can still be viewed HERE.

Dodgy news

The ABCNews website features familiar hallmarks seen on almost every fake news website. Sensational headlines about emotive topics featuring death, sex or racism are littered with out-of-context images and lurid, intrusive adverts.

Some of the more callous articles on the website features sexual acts between school-going minors and claims that celebrities were infected with HIV. On October 12 and 18, 2018, the website posted what it claims were the identities and photos of minor complainants in the rape trial of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso.

So pervasive was the website's fake news that the Washington Post published a debunking of one of the ABCNews articles claiming that China sends cans of human meat to Africa labelled processed meat.



The insensitive, hurtful and even illegal content published on the website could expose Sekgodiso to civil defamation lawsuits and even criminal prosecution.

Using the same modus operandi as Ramatseba, Sekgodiso's website converts the traffic generated by these sensational stories into revenue through Google and MGID advertising banners placed on the website.

The Website

The ABCNews website was devoid of any contact details. All posts were made by an "Annemarie van Rensburg" and no physical address, phone numbers or email addresses for the owners could be found.

However, the website contained links to several social media sites with affiliation to the website:

A Facebook group contained a link to the ABCNews website in its "About" section. It also frequently posted links to the website.

A Google Plus account contained several posts made by the ABCNews website, as well as posts linked to Newsdaily.co.za and SABC.live - other websites we could link to Sekgodiso.

An Instagram account never made any posts. However, the name of the account (christychristy7073) will become important later.

A Twitter account displays a link to the ABCNews site in its biography and frequently shares their articles. It was also the main driver behind the hit piece against Basson and Le Roux.

ABCNews featured the same Achilles heel that laid low the Mzansistories website: its advertisements. While allowing the site to turn clicks into revenue, it also allowed News24 to trace the links between the various websites using the same digital fingerprint.

Viewing the source code of the website revealed that the ABCNews website's MGID adverts still contained references to Dailypost.co.za, the website the ads were copied from.

ABCNews was one of 14 websites linked to the same Google AdSense and Google Analytics IDs.