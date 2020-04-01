 

In Gita Ramjee, we've lost 'a champion', says David Mabuza

2020-04-01 15:54

Jenni Evans

Professor Gita Ramjee who died due to coronavirus. (Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center)

Professor Gita Ramjee who died due to coronavirus. (Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The death of Professor Gita Ramjee, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 before she died, is a huge blow to the healthcare sector, says Deputy President David Mabuza.

In his capacity has the chairperson of the SA National Aids Council, he conveyed his condolences to Ramjee's family and friends as well as the medical research community. 

"The passing of Professor Ramjee comes as a huge blow to the entirety of the healthcare sector and the global fight against HIV/Aids," Mabuza said in a statement of condolences. 

Champion

"In her, we have indeed lost a champion in the fight against the HIV epidemic, ironically at the hands of this global pandemic. 

"In her honour, we should heed the call to flatten the curve by strengthening our responses to this global pandemic as well as continue the fight to achieve zero new HIV infections."

Ramjee spent her life working on understanding and preventing HIV. She was the chief specialist scientist at The Aurum Institute and director of the South African Medical Research Council's HIV Prevention Research Unit.

She had apparently contracted the virus while visiting family in the UK recently. 

Mabuza appealed to people to adhere to lockdown rules and to only go out for essential supplies or essential work.

"May her soul rest in peace," said Mabuza.

The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) said Ramjee led ground-breaking work in HIV prevention. 

"We express our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Professor Ramjee, who passed away in hospital because of health complications related to COVID-19. She recently returned from the United Kingdom," a statement of condolence and tribute said.

Ramjee joined the SAMRC in 1996 and under her leadership at the SAMRC her KwaZulu-Natal based team hosts five of 20 HIV Vaccine Trial Network sites across the country as a part of a global scientific journey to find an effective HIV vaccine.

The team is also testing a novel long-acting injectable for the prevention of HIV in three communities across the greater Durban area.

"We are still in mourning; Gita was fundamental and inextricably linked to the endeavours to find solutions to prevent HIV in women. She was tireless in this pursuit, her tenacity will never be forgotten," said Prof Glenda Gray SAMRC President and CEO.

READ | Colleagues gutted by death of 'inspiring' HIV scientist Gita Ramjee

"I have tremendous respect for her contributions and passion to find solutions for HIV prevention in South Africa, we have worked so hard towards this and are saddened to have lost someone so soon on this journey, my thoughts go out to her family and friends."

Ramjee was described as a "true trailblazer" who contributed substantially to HIV prevention research work in women globally and in South Africa among communities in the greater Durban region.

She held Honorary professorships at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, University of Washington in Seattle and University of Cape Town.

She specialised in integrated HIV prevention and treatment research and care programmes focusing on women in KwaZulu-Natal.

Her awards included "Outstanding Female Scientist” Award by the European Development Clinical Trials Partnerships in Lisbon, Portugal, alongside other global academic giants.

It was in recognition of her life’s work and dedication to finding new HIV prevention methods, which are conducive to the lifestyles and circumstances of women in South Africa.

She received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the International Microbicide Conference in Sydney, Australia in 2012 and the SAMRC Scientific Merit Award 2017 Gold Medal.

"A pioneer in the field of HIV prevention among high risk populations, Professor Ramjee’s passing is a tragic loss. Her devotion and contribution in the field is known globally,” said Professor Nana Poku, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of KwaZulu-Natal in the statement.

Ramjee was a University of KwaZulu-Natal alumnus and a National Institutes of Health- funded Clinical Trials Unit Principal Investigator with a vast portfolio of phase I and II HIV prevention treatment clinical trials experience.

She led the HIV Pathogens Research Unit's mission in uncovering the factors contributing to HIV infection vulnerability through extensive collaborations and prolific grant income generation of over R1bn in her tenure at the SAMRC.

"On behalf of the SAMRC, we are saddened by the tragic loss of a well-respected scientist and esteemed colleague," her colleagues said. "May her soul rest in peace and may her loved ones find healing during this difficult time."

Stay up to date and stay healthy. Subscribe to Health24’s Daily Dose newsletter for important updates on the spread of the coronavirus. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Read more on:    gita ramjee  |  david mabuza  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE | Inspirational and influential - Tributes pour in for two who died from Covid-19

2020-04-01 15:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Khayelitsha residents share lockdown concerns after first Covid-19 case
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:52 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

Cape Town 05:51 AM
Road name: Taxi Services

More traffic reports
One person wins Daily Lotto jackpot draw 2020-03-31 21:54 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Visual Merchandiser

Cape Town
Forever New South Africa
R6 000.00 - R7 000.00 Per Month

Data Analyst

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R540 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Year

Architect

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R400 000.00 - R600 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 