IN PICS: Police bust Durban drug lab valued at R2m

The heroin found by police at the Berea flat (PHOTO: KZN SAPS)

KwaZulu-Natal police recovered R2 million worth of drugs at a lab in Durban on Wednesday evening.

The KZN Drug Unit received a tip-off about drugs from Tanzania that were apparently going to be "mixed, packaged and distributed" across the province.

The unit then went to a flat in Berea where a 36-year-old man was found in possession of heroin, according to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

"The heroin drug was found in a packet as well as paracetamol tablets in a jar. The drugs were about to be mixed, packaged and distributed to Durban areas," Captain Gwala told DRUM.

"The total value of the recovered drugs is R600 000, but once mixed the value will be R2 million."

The investigation revealed that the makeshift drug lab is a rented flat.

The suspect, who can't be named until he appears in court, is currently in police custody. He will appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday. He is charged with manufacturing and dealing in drugs.

