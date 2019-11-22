In the nick of thyme: Cops bust suspected fake spice factory

Gauteng police arrested 10 foreign nationals on Thursday at a plot in Meyerton – the site of an alleged counterfeit spice factory.

The raid continued on Friday morning and led to the confiscation of suspected counterfeit spices worth several million rand, pending confirmation from the owners of the brand.

"On the property, police also confiscated bags of different types of powder used to produce the illicit spices, as well as equipment and machinery suspected of being utilised for processing and packaging," police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

The raid formed part of an intelligence-driven operation, dubbed O Kae Molao, in Sedibeng in which more than 600 arrests for various crimes were made.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela commended the police for their efforts.

"Operations of this nature, over and above Operation O Kae Molao, will continue and will be intensified as police gear up to turn the tide against crime. With these, police will also be conducting more operations to ensure that the residents and visitors of Gauteng enjoy a safer festive season," Mawela said.