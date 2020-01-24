Patrice Motsepe tells Donald Trump 'Africa loves America, Africa loves you' - but not everyone agrees

Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe reckons that Africa loves US President Donald Trump. However, it appears Twitter users disagree.

The mining mogul was caught on camera addressing Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.

"Africa loves America. Africa loves you. It's very, very important. We want America to do well. We want you to do well. The success of America is the success of the rest of the world," Motsepe told Trump.

Trump thanked Motsepe and said that he did a great job.

But many South Africans didn't seem impressed. Some took to social media to share their views.

Patrice Motsepe doing everything he can to make sure Africa is never involved in World War 3! I stan???? pic.twitter.com/T41UoyLDQo — ?????????????? ????????????????????? (@unclescrooch) January 24, 2020

Disclaimer: the views of Mr Patrice Motsepe on Africa loving Donald Trump are his, and his alone. — Mahlodi (@Dikgale_Mahlodi) January 24, 2020

Motsepe is not operating in our level guys, this guy is international and understand business and politics more than us and trump combined, thats why he is wealthy. You need brains to understand what Motsepe is doing, a man is way intelligent guys just watch and learn. pic.twitter.com/u66rv49Osq — Thabisom (@Thabiso16721931) January 24, 2020

Whether Patrice Motsepe said Africa loves or hates Trump, how will that change your life you woke twats?! — iLukhany???so (@Bavuma__) January 24, 2020

In the absence of a President in this country we now have Patrice Motsepe addressing the world on our behalf,lying about how we love racists like Donald Trump,how did we get ourselves here? — Nathi Sithole (@Nathi_MfokaJobe) January 24, 2020

- Compiled by Alex Mitchley



