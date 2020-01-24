Patrice Motsepe tells Donald Trump 'Africa loves America, Africa loves you' - but not everyone agrees

Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe reckons that Africa loves US President Donald Trump. However, it appears Twitter users disagree.
The mining mogul was caught on camera addressing Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.
"Africa loves America. Africa loves you. It's very, very important. We want America to do well. We want you to do well. The success of America is the success of the rest of the world," Motsepe told Trump.
Trump thanked Motsepe and said that he did a great job.
But many South Africans didn't seem impressed. Some took to social media to share their views.
- Compiled by Alex Mitchley