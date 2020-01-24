 

Patrice Motsepe tells Donald Trump 'Africa loves America, Africa loves you' - but not everyone agrees

2020-01-24 09:48
Patrice Motsepe (Gallo Images)

Patrice Motsepe (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe reckons that Africa loves US President Donald Trump. However, it appears Twitter users disagree.

The mining mogul was caught on camera addressing Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week.

"Africa loves America. Africa loves you. It's very, very important. We want America to do well. We want you to do well. The success of America is the success of the rest of the world," Motsepe told Trump.

Trump thanked Motsepe and said that he did a great job.

But many South Africans didn't seem impressed. Some took to social media to share their views.

 - Compiled by Alex Mitchley


Read more on:    wef  |  donald trump  |  patrice motsepe  |  us  |  diplomacy  |  social media
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | I can't believe Beloftebos turned us away on the basis of something we cannot change - same-sex couple

2020-01-24 08:38

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Diepsloot residents demand military presence after cop's death
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 09:23 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Brackenfell 09:23 AM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Early pay day for two Daily Lotto players 2020-01-23 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 