IN TWEETS | Personalities, public react to Samkele Maseko's tiff with eNCA news boss who is now facing a disciplinary hearing

Social media erupted following allegations made by former eNCA political journalist Samkele Maseko against the channel's head of news and Capitalist Party leader, Kanthan Pillay, following Maseko's resignation from the news channel.



These include that Pillay meddled in editorial policies and censored stories.

Well-known personalities and Twitter users alike have vowed to boycott the channel, with some voicing their alleged experiences under Pillay. Others have, however, come to his defence.

Since Maseko's tweets, eNCA has lost more than 12 000 Twitter followers, while others have vowed to "block" the channel on their DStv decoders.

The upheaval began with a tweet from Pillay after Maseko announced his resignation on Twitter.



In the tweet, Pillay said "rats" were running towards a "sinking ship", apparently referring to Maseko and his new employer, the SABC.

While Maseko thanked his colleagues after announcing his resignation and tried to counter any suspicions, Pillay's tweet set him off.

Politicians and influencers such as advocate Thuli Madonsela, the DA's Phumzile Van Damme and the EFF have since weighed in on the conversation, calling on eNCA to respond.



The SACP called on the news channel to take a stance against racism - referring to Pillay's use of the word "rat" to allegedly refer to Maseko.

In a statement on Thursday, the party said this remark is "an insult to Africans in particular".

"It is completely unacceptable and must have no place in our society. The SACP condemns it in the strongest terms possible. eNCA must apologise to South Africans, get to the bottom of the matter and get rid of Pillay," it added.

The EFF also condemned Pillay's remarks as well as other practices at eNCA, including the channel's decision to pull out of covering the party's elective conference this month.



It called on South Africans to boycott the channel.

"The EFF condemns these actions as a sign of total deterioration of leadership, principles and ethics within eNCA," the party said.

Former journalists and media personalities also had their fair share to say about how Pillay allegedly treated them in the past, especially during his days at radio station YFM.

In his tweets following Pillay's remarks, Maseko alleged Pillay had been meddling in the newsroom and censoring stories.

He also said Pillay "threw [him] out of the eNCA building like a dog who had stolen something", saying Pillay was "heartless and unethical".

"Listen here and listen good, you may be pulling strings there at @eNCA but you will refer to your family as Rats and not Black African Children. Settle your political scores using eNCA but disrespect us for dumping ship led by a failed politician," Maseko tweeted.

Some, however, have come to Pillay's defence.

Other were simply not fazed.



On Thursday, Pillay apologised for his tweet. Pillay further said he would undergo a disciplinary hearing and abide by the outcomes of that process.