Increasing migration into Gauteng placing burden on service delivery - NCOP to Ramaphosa

Migration into Gauteng seems to be one of the challenges which the provincial government struggles to deal with, and health facilities seem to be carrying the burden.

The National Council of Provinces' (NCOP) chairperson Thandi Modise on Thursday asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the matter urgently.

Summarising concerns that Ekurhuleni residents have shared with the NCOP since Monday, Modise told Ramaphosa that in the last four years, Gauteng has seen an increase in migration numbers.

If not dealt with properly, among other things, flourishing criminal networks would move to exploit vulnerable people, and undermine local laws and regulations, she said.

At an NCOP sitting in Alberton in Ekurhuleni on Thursday, Modise warned Ramaphosa that ignoring the migration problems will not make them go away.

"We know that research shows that the growth of the Gauteng population is large, and that growth places a real burden of service delivery to our people," she said.

Government must 'closely monitor' RDP beneficiary list

She reported that maternity wards in most Gauteng government hospitals were said to be under dire pressure.

"We know from the Minister of Health that almost 60% of the beds [used in hospitals] are not occupied by South Africans."

She went on to add that "The people have asked, Mr President, that government monitor the beneficiary lists for RDP houses, and closely monitor how foreign nationals get to own houses meant for South Africans... and that local health facilities be open for 24 hours a day."

Ramaphosa responded and in his closing remarks said, "The state will look into capacitating health facilities, and will go on a recruitment drive for doctors and nurses.

"Government should also ensure that all our people are able to fully enjoy the social and economic rights enshrined in the Constitution... and as the state, we have the obligation to take measures towards progressive realisation of our people's rights, be it in education, healthcare or land," he said in closing.



