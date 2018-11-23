 

Increasing migration into Gauteng placing burden on service delivery - NCOP to Ramaphosa

2018-11-23 12:08

Pelane Phakgadi

Migration into Gauteng seems to be one of the challenges which the provincial government struggles to deal with, and health facilities seem to be carrying the burden.

The National Council of Provinces' (NCOP) chairperson Thandi Modise on Thursday asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the matter urgently.

Summarising concerns that Ekurhuleni residents have shared with the NCOP since Monday, Modise told Ramaphosa that in the last four years, Gauteng has seen an increase in migration numbers.

If not dealt with properly, among other things, flourishing criminal networks would move to exploit vulnerable people, and undermine local laws and regulations, she said.

ALSO READ: Service delivery tied to job creation - Ramaphosa

At an NCOP sitting in Alberton in Ekurhuleni on Thursday, Modise warned Ramaphosa that ignoring the migration problems will not make them go away.

"We know that research shows that the growth of the Gauteng population is large, and that growth places a real burden of service delivery to our people," she said.

Government must 'closely monitor' RDP beneficiary list

She reported that maternity wards in most Gauteng government hospitals were said to be under dire pressure.

"We know from the Minister of Health that almost 60% of the beds [used in hospitals] are not occupied by South Africans."

She went on to add that "The people have asked, Mr President, that government monitor the beneficiary lists for RDP houses, and closely monitor how foreign nationals get to own houses meant for South Africans... and that local health facilities be open for 24 hours a day."

Ramaphosa responded and in his closing remarks said, "The state will look into capacitating health facilities, and will go on a recruitment drive for doctors and nurses.

"Government should also ensure that all our people are able to fully enjoy the social and economic rights enshrined in the Constitution... and as the state, we have the obligation to take measures towards progressive realisation of our people's rights, be it in education, healthcare or land," he said in closing.


Read more on:    ncop  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  johannesburg  |  politics  |  service delivery  |  immigrants

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Worshipper killed, imam shot in Cape Town mosque attack

2018-11-23 10:53

Inside News24

 
/News
#BlackFriday helps us prepare for Christmas - shoppers
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, November 20 2018-11-20 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

IT Manager (contract)

Cape Town CBD
Communicate Cape Town IT
R330 000.00 - R458 000.00 Per Year

Cluster Financial Manager

Cape Town
Network Finance
R950 000.00 - R1 000 000.00 Per Year

Reporting Accountant

Cape Town
Network Finance Professional / Prudential
R310 000.00 - R360 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 