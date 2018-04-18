 

'Indefinite' bus strike continues on Thursday

2018-04-18 20:23

Jenna Etheridge

Commuters at the Dobsonville taxi rank say the queue is longer than usual. (Amanda Khoza/News24)

WATCH: 'It's chaos' - Cape Town commuters frustrated by bus strike

2018-04-18 12:35

Scores of commuters in the Cape Town suburb of Mitchells Plain have been forced to wait for hours in long queues due to the bus strike. Watch.WATCH

A crippling nationwide bus strike will enter its second day on Thursday.

"The bus strike continues tomorrow," said Gary Wilson, secretary general of the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council.

"We have managed to get all parties to meet in Johannesburg tomorrow at the bargaining table. Hopefully we can persuade the parties to reach an agreement."

Thousands of commuters had to make alternative plans on Wednesday, including standing in long queues for taxis.

At least 50 bus companies are not operating across the country as the strike intensifies.

The strike, which is over a wage dispute, put around 80% of the country's passenger buses on lockdown.

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said it was satisfied with the participation of its bus sector members in the strike.

"We must say our members certainly heeded the call to stay away from work," said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi.

The union was hoping for a resolution soon.

"This type of strike is very hurtful on the community we are part of, so really for us, we are hoping that these talks will generate an agreement that will allow us to move forward," said Hlubi.

