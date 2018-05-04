 

Indefinite prison sentence for 'psychopathic' baby killer

2018-05-04 15:46

Tammy Petersen

Pieter van Tonder at the Western Cape High Court. (File photo: Tammy Petersen, News24)

Pieter van Tonder at the Western Cape High Court. (File photo: Tammy Petersen, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Cape Town man, who "brutally and savagely" killed his girlfriend's 16-month-old baby, has been sentenced to at least 25 years behind bars in the Western Cape High Court.

Judge Mushtak Parker on Friday said convicted murderer Pieter Van Tonder was a danger to others, and that the public needed to be protected against him.

"The extreme brutality is almost unspeakable," Parker said.

The judge added that Van Tonder must be imprisoned for an indefinite period and return to court in 25 years - May 4, 2043 - to allow the court to reconsider his sentence and determine if he had been rehabilitated.

Van Tonder was convicted last year of murdering his ex-girlfriend's daughter, Asheeqah Scott.

READ: Man convicted of killing girlfriend's toddler to be sentenced

The toddler was thrown around, burnt and beaten until she died, after Van Tonder lost his patience with his then-girlfriend, who was supposedly taking too long to fetch her child.

He said he had also been angered by a recent break-in at his house, and that his parents had asked him to run errands for them.

Van Tonder said he had been high at the time of the killing, after he smoked a "white pipe" of mandrax and dagga in Delft on September 3, 2016.

In his guilty plea, he explained that he was supposed to be taking care of the toddler while her mother did the laundry, and later while she ran an errand.

Van Tonder claimed he was annoyed because Asheeqah's mother, Shakera Scott, who was supposed to collect her daughter, was running late and had been drinking.

He slapped the child, put a hot "white pipe" on her lips, drove around with her in the car and deliberately braked so that she would fall. A witness also testified that he had draped the little girl's limp body over the car's steering wheel.

ALSO READ: Baby killer pleads guilty to tossing, burning, beating child to death

When the child's mother came to collect her, she had been placed on his bed. He claimed she had fallen from it.

Asheeqah was found to have died as a result of injuries to her head. However, an autopsy also revealed 26 injuries to her face, body, thigh and lips.

She also showed clear signs of previous assault, including fractured ribs in the process of healing.

Van Tonder elected not to testify during proceedings.

Parker said Van Tonder never verbalised or displayed any signs of remorse, despite pleading guilty.

He also denied causing some of the numerous injuries to the little girl's body.

Parker further pointed out that a psychiatric evaluation had indicated that he was psychopathic, which was "incurable".

Van Tonder had not offered the court any reason for the attack on the child and was deliberately evasive, Parker said.

Shakera Scott said she thought of her daughter often and imagined her going to creche or running in the street. She was satisfied with the sentence, she added.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

AFU's restraint order deficient - Gupta-linked companies

2018-05-04 15:37

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST: The ANC’s battle for the provinces gets underway
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 2 2018-05-02 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 