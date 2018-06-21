 

Indlulamithi Scenarios 'not another sangoma moment', says Ramaphosa

2018-06-21 21:56

Timothy Rangongo, Business Insider

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Leon Sadiki, City Press)

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Leon Sadiki, City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Indlulamithi Scenarios 2030 initiative is "not another sangoma moment for our nation", but a process which will provoke many South Africans, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

South Africa's head of state was speaking in Johannesburg, at the launch of the initiative – where three scenarios, determined from research, were revealed, to paint of a picture of where the country could find itself in 2030.

The president embraced what was put forward.

"I would like to regard the Indlulamithi process as not another sangoma moment for our nation, where we look at what sangomas often do and say - this is what can happen and what can't," he said in a keynote address.

In fact, he regarded scenario planning as an important process that could be used to better plan for the future and to understand threats and opportunities that ahead.

"We already have the National Development Plan (NDP) which has been embraced by all, and it should be seen as the building blocks of where we want to go as South Africa. The Indlulamithi process is putting in the legs that will make us move to the aspirations that we have all expressed through the NDP," he added.

According to the findings and forecasts, SA could either find itself as an enclave bourgeois nation torn by deepening social divides; a nation in step with itself with growing social cohesion or worse, a demoralised land of disorder and decay.

But that's only if it fails to get to work on three driving forces shared in the research - social inequality; resistance, resentment and reconciliation; and institutional and leadership capacity, the research suggests.

Ramaphosa attended the launch alongside former president Thabo Mbeki and opposition party leaders, Mmusi Maimane of the DA and Bantu Holomisa of the UDM.

The president, who had a preview of the scenarios, thanked the research team and contributors tasked with putting together the study, "who seized the moment to begin building these thought-provoking scenarios during times of uncertainty," and for the intellectual rigour.

This process will provoke many South Africans, he cautioned.

"Many will not agree with all the details of the three pictures painted by the Indlulamithi team, of our beloved country in 2030."

Ramaphosa, who is also an avid game farmer said that he once witnessed a blindfolded Indlulamithi or giraffe knock into trees and other objects during its transportation – because human error had interfered with its smooth delivery to its natural habitat.

"We don't want this process to be blindfolded by anyone of us, especially anyone of us seated here including you Mmusi Maimane and myself," he said.

Adding that "the future is a choice, not an inevitable fate. We can all influence many of the choices that push our country in one direction or another. They reinforce the notion of urgency."

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  culture

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mabuza: 'Land in traditional communities belongs to the people'

53 minutes ago

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Ramaphosa laments cruelty and brutality SA women endure
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 20 2018-06-20 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 