'Industrial scale' illegal gold looting costing South Africa R14bn a year - report

South
African gold is being looted on an "industrial scale", with research
estimating that the country loses about $1bn (around R14.4bn) through illegal gold mining every
year, the
Sunday Times reported.
According to the report, much of
this looting occurred during the height of state capture, between 2012 and
2016, and it has been linked to the alleged decimation of the South African
Revenue Services' (SARS) capacity to investigate the illicit economy.
According to the paper, research
by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime (GI) shows large
anomalies in gold trade data.
In one case, Dubai bought 34 tons
of gold from South Africa from 2012-2016, but this is not reflected in South
Africa’s trading accounts.
In another case studied by the
GI, eSwatini (Swaziland) reportedly sold 2.1 tons of South African-mined gold
to India between 2011 and 2016.
Rising
commodity prices
eSwatini reportedly earned $40m (around R577m) from
the sales, while South Africa was paid only $91 445 (around R1.3m) for the gold sold to it.
This
illicit trade is reportedly being driven by rising commodity prices, the
limited resources of the South African Diamond and Precious Metals Regulator,
and the closure of the SARS illicit economy investigative unit, according to
the Sunday Times.
Former SARS commissioner Tom
Moyane reportedly closed that unit, but SARS has announced that it would be
reinstated.
More research by GI and Columbia
University reportedly shows how organised crime rings conduct mining operations
on an "industrial scale".
"Armies"
of illegal miners and international networks of buyers are reportedly being
used to smuggle South African gold through places like eSwatini and Mozambique,
to jewellery manufacturing hubs in Dubai, Mumbai and Karachi.
The modus operandi is reportedly
to melt the illegally-mined gold down with legitimate gold at refineries run by
criminal syndicates, and then smuggle it out of the country via second-hand
gold and scrap-metal dealers.
R7-billion
trade
According to
Mining Review, South Africa's illegal mining
trade is estimated to be worth R7bn a year, reportedly citing PwC South Africa's
Mine Report 2017. The reasons behind this are thought to be gold's high value,
the ease of finding willing buyers and the high number of abandoned gold mines.
In 2015, the South African Human
Rights Commission (SAHRC) estimated that there were 30 000 illegal miners in
South Africa.
The
Minerals Council of South Africa says illegal mining and organised crime are
intertwined, with illegal mining being led by international criminal
syndicates. This often leads to losses not only in revenue and taxes for South
Africa, but also losses in employment opportunities, capital expenditure,
exports and foreign exchange earnings.