 

INFOGRAPHICS | A breakdown of Gauteng's matric results

2020-01-08 21:24

Azarrah Karrim

Gauteng's matric pupils bagged a 87.23% pass rate for the province, placing it second in South Africa behind the Free State. 

Here is a breakdown of the province's matric results. 

Quality of passes for the NSC matric exams 2019 (s

Students achieved a 100% rate in IsiNdebele and Tshivenda, with a 99.66% pass rate in isiZulu. 

Maths had a 67.8% pass rate and Physical Science sat at 84.02%.



Breakdown of subject performance (supplied)

A total of 59 township schools achieved an above 95% pass rate, with 113 schools achieving a 100% pass rate. 

Supplied

The Gauteng Department of Education said pro-poor policies paid off, with township schools benefiting from technology in classrooms. 

Supplied

Overall, 10 000 more girls wrote matric compared to boys, with 45.47% of girl pupils achieving a bachelors pass compared to 41.18% of boys.

Supplied
 

Looking forward, the department said it would conduct a detailed school analysis of under-performing schools and plans put in place to improve this. 

Supplied

2020-01-08 21:00

|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

