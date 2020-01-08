INFOGRAPHICS | A breakdown of Gauteng's matric results

Gauteng's matric pupils bagged a 87.23% pass rate for the province, placing it second in South Africa behind the Free State.

Here is a breakdown of the province's matric results.

Students achieved a 100% rate in IsiNdebele and Tshivenda, with a 99.66% pass rate in isiZulu.

Maths had a 67.8% pass rate and Physical Science sat at 84.02%.







A total of 59 township schools achieved an above 95% pass rate, with 113 schools achieving a 100% pass rate.

The Gauteng Department of Education said pro-poor policies paid off, with township schools benefiting from technology in classrooms.

Overall, 10 000 more girls wrote matric compared to boys, with 45.47% of girl pupils achieving a bachelors pass compared to 41.18% of boys.

Looking forward, the department said it would conduct a detailed school analysis of under-performing schools and plans put in place to improve this.