INFOGRAPHICS | Covid-19: The seven hardest-hit districts in SA and why lockdown can’t be lifted yet

The next highest district is iLembe district, north of eThekwini in KwaZulu-Natal, with an average of 18 active cases per 100 000 people.

Mkhize said the rates as calculated would inform the differentiated approach to lockdown, where areas with lower active cases would be placed at lower lockdown levels – but the correlation between what level of active cases per 100 000 people and the level of lockdown that will be implemented was not immediately clear.

This graphical representation of the total number of tests done per 100 000 people in each province, as of 13 May, provides a clear indication that the Western Cape is testing at a higher level than other provinces, followed closely by Gauteng.

The number of total tests, and tests per 100 000 of the population, by province. Testing data as reported on 13 May. Graphic - Rudi Louw

As of 17 May, a total 82 865 tests were conducted in the Western Cape, compared with 127 030 in Gauteng and 67 853 in KwaZulu-Natal.

