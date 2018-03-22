 

Ingonyama Trust matter will be handled at 'presidential level' – Mabuza reassures Zwelithini

2018-03-22 22:26

Mxolisi Mngadi

Deputy President David Mabuza (Amanda Khoza, News24)

Deputy President David Mabuza (Amanda Khoza, News24) (amanda khoza)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – King Goodwill Zwelithini's concerns over the high-level panel's recommendations that the Ingonyama Trust Act be repealed or amended would be discussed at presidential level, Deputy President David Mabuza assured the king on Thursday.

A November 2017 report by the panel – headed by former president Kgalema Motlanthe – also recommended that the trust be dissolved.

The trust administers 2.8 million hectares of land on behalf of King Zwelithini.

Mabuza was speaking in Durban during a meeting between government officials and traditional leaders.

The meeting was aimed at discussing the role of traditional leaders in the fight against TB.

"I heard you speak about your concerns from afar and picked up that you were not well. I said I'll get an opportunity and come. We will talk about that matter and sort it out, don't worry," Mabuza promised King Zwelithini.

During the official opening in February of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, King Zwelithini announced that he had summoned the Ingonyama Trust board to organise a team of lawyers and retired judges to prepare to take the issue to the Constitutional Court.

Foreseeing danger

He said he would open a bank account where each member of the Zulu nation would contribute R5, or more, to cover legal costs if the matter indeed ended up in court.

The king said he wanted the matter to be resolved in 2018.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu told the king that Mabuza had earlier on Thursday told him that it was his view that the land issue should be dealt with at presidential level.

"He viewed the issue as a matter that should be discussed at a top level. He said the president (Cyril Ramaphosa) and him should discuss the matter, including other relevant stakeholders who foresee the danger that it might create if it was not handled by government. I was very encouraged by the deputy president's words," said Mchunu.

During his State of the Province Address, Mchunu announced that the KwaZulu-Natal government would "never" support any recommendation aimed at undermining the role of traditional leaders on land issues.

He was reacting to the findings of the high-level panel's report.

The panel was appointed by the speakers' forum to undertake an assessment of key legislation and the acceleration of fundamental change.

Mchunu has previously said the provincial government would engage with the minister of rural development and land reform as KwaZulu-Natal "was deeply affected by the panel's findings and to assist in finding a solution for these issues".

Read more on:    goodwill zwelithini  |  david mabuza  |  durban

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

KZN's water woes may be over after over 2 years of restrictions

29 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Cape Town man 'manhandled' by traffic officials; investigation into incident launched
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:59 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 07:24 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, March 21 2018-03-21 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 