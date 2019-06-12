Injured Anti-Gang Unit members stable, some smiling, says Police Minister

Police Minister Bheki Cele and Western Cape top cops brief the media after six Anti-Gang Unit members were shot in Cape Town. (Kamva Somdyala, News24)

Members of the Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit who were hospitalised after being shot on Wednesday morning in Samora Machel are in a stable condition in two separate hospitals in Cape Town.

"Most of them are fine and stable and some are smiling," said Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Cele, who was supposed to have been attending the first Cabinet meeting in Pretoria on Wednesday, paid the officers a visit on Wednesday afternoon.

The most seriously hurt of the officers was one who was shot in the head.

According to the unit's boss, General Jeremy Vearey, the officers were mostly shot in their lower body, "their legs in particular".

One suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting while the police are in possession of a firearm believed to have been used in the incident.

The hunt continues for one other suspect.

Police have also activated its 72-hour action plan, They do this when dealing with serious crimes.

Vearey explained that the plan entails a lock down of certain areas, including Samora Machel, and houses searched.

"Two hundred police officers will be moving around the designated lockdown areas, searching and questioning people."

Cele urged Samora Machel residents to "bear with police" as they attempt to bring the suspects to book.

"We are going to up our game," promised Cele.

"We are going to be doing targeted, sweeping action because we are dealing with organised crime now and we are dealing with brutal criminals and we must respond … within the confines of the law," he said.