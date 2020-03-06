Inquest docket opened after Soweto toddler dies at day care after allegedly choking on food

Gauteng police have opened an inquest docket into the death of a two-year old girl who died earlier this week after allegedly choking on food at a day care centre in Soweto.

According to provincial police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, the toddler died on Monday morning around 11:00 at My Babies Educare day care centre in Green Village, Soweto.

"It is alleged that the child was being fed and she choked. An inquest was opened and a post-mortem will determine the cause of death."

Makhubele said following the toddler's death, the community in the area had gathered near the day care centre calling for it to be closed until the child is buried.

"The community said that the day care management doesn't show compassion towards the family. They also said that the owner of the centre failed to call the parents and explain what happened."

eNCA reported earlier on Friday that it had seen CCTV footage in which a teacher could be seen pinning the child down and force-feeding spoonsful of food to her.

The family, however, told the broadcaster that the crèche had told them that little Emihle Cele had a seizure.

The child's aunt, Zinhle Maqaqa, told the news channel that a post-mortem examination established that insufficient oxygen went to the child's brain while she was eating.

Despite multiple attempts, News24 was unable to get comment from the crèche.

The crèche remained closed its doors this week after community members protested.