Inquest opened after body found in Durban hotel room

Police have opened an inquest docket after a 49-year-old man was found dead in the Sunsquare & Suncoast Towers in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

"It is alleged on 19 November 2019 at 05:45, a body of 49-year-old man was found lying on the floor in one of the hotels in North Beach. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said in a statement on Wednesday.

The hotel confirmed in a statement that the incident occurred in one of its rooms.

"The matter is currently under police investigation, and the hotel management is co-operating with the police. Our sympathies are with his family and friends," the statement by Tsogo Sun Hotels reads.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known.

"The post-mortem will determine the cause of death," Mbele concluded.