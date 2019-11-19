Inquest opened after decomposing body discovered on Cape Town beach

Western Cape police have opened an inquest following the discovery of a decomposing body on a beach on Tuesday.



"Ocean View SAPS members attended to a complaint from a passer-by who was walking with his dogs when he found a body on the beach between Misty Cliffs and Soetwater," police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said in a statement on Tuesday.

The brief statement came after News24 sent the police a video recording of the body that was captured by a man on the beach.

"The body was dressed in a black wetsuit with flippers and was in an advanced state of decomposition," Van Wyk said.

The body of the unknown male was taken to a nearby mortuary.