Inspector-General of Intelligence confirms a preliminary probe into Magashule's phone tapping claims

The Inspector-General of Intelligence office has confirmed that an investigation into ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule’s claims that his phone has been tapped by the state is underway.

"The office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence confirms that we received a complaint from Mr Ace Magashule," Inspector-General Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe told News24 on Wednesday.

He said Magashule lodged the complaint on Monday.

During the ANC’s Freedom Day Celebrations in the Free State last week Magashule claimed phones belonging to him and his deputy Jessie Duarte were bugged, accusing the state of being involved.

However, Dintwe said the office still needed to determine whether it would be able to probe the claims and is conducting a preliminary investigation to establish and clarify the facts of the claims.

"The first issue is to check whether the matter falls within our mandate and the second issue is to determine whether we will continue with the investigation," he said.

Dintwe said the office was only mandated to investigate issues that involved three intelligence services - the State Security Agency, the police's crime intelligence division and the defence intelligence of the SANDF.

He said if the interception of Magashule’s communication involved any of these three services, then his office would be able to continue with the probe.

"If the interception of the complainant was dealt with or was started by somebody who falls outside the three [services] then we will not be able to investigate," he said.

Dintwe said the office would be able to determine whether it would probe the claims or not in the next three to four days.

He said after the determination they would not be in a position to communicate the final findings but would only communicate whether the investigation would continue.

Magashule came under fire in April after the release of investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State: Unraveling Ace Magashule’s web of capture.

The book details damning allegations against Magashule, related to his tenure as Free State premier.

Among some of the allegations is that he tried to force one of his MECs, Mxolisi Dukwana, to work with the Guptas, directing that R2bn be spent in housing contracts to those who were politically connected.

