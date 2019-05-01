 

Inspector-General of Intelligence confirms a preliminary probe into Magashule's phone tapping claims

2019-05-01 18:42

Sesona Ngqakamba

(Jaco Marais)

(Jaco Marais) (Foto: Jaco Marais)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Inspector-General of Intelligence office has confirmed that an investigation into ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule’s claims that his phone has been tapped by the state is underway.

"The office of the Inspector-General of Intelligence confirms that we received a complaint from Mr Ace Magashule," Inspector-General Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe told News24 on Wednesday.

He said Magashule lodged the complaint on Monday.  

During the ANC’s Freedom Day Celebrations in the Free State last week Magashule claimed phones belonging to him and his deputy Jessie Duarte were bugged, accusing the state of being involved.

However, Dintwe said the office still needed to determine whether it would be able to probe the claims and is conducting a preliminary investigation to establish and clarify the facts of the claims.

"The first issue is to check whether the matter falls within our mandate and the second issue is to determine whether we will continue with the investigation," he said.

Dintwe said the office was only mandated to investigate issues that involved three intelligence services - the State Security Agency, the police's crime intelligence division and the defence intelligence of the SANDF.

He said if the interception of Magashule’s communication involved any of these three services, then his office would be able to continue with the probe.

"If the interception of the complainant was dealt with or was started by somebody who falls outside the three [services] then we will not be able to investigate," he said.

Dintwe said the office would be able to determine whether it would probe the claims or not in the next three to four days. 

He said after the determination they would not be in a position to communicate the final findings but would only communicate whether the investigation would continue.  

Magashule came under fire in April after the release of investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State: Unraveling Ace Magashule’s web of capture.

The book details damning allegations against Magashule, related to his tenure as Free State premier.

Among some of the allegations is that he tried to force one of his MECs, Mxolisi Dukwana, to work with the Guptas, directing that R2bn be spent in housing contracts to those who were politically connected.

ALSO READ: Pieter Louis-Myburgh is a 'blatant liar' - 'credible leader' Ace Magashule speaks out

Read more on:    ace magashule  |  jessie duarte  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hawks swoop on doctor who ignored conviction order in medical aid fraud case

2019-05-01 18:40

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Three players win jackpot 2019-04-30 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 