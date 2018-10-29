 

Inspector-General of Intelligence probes Gigaba video hack

2018-10-29 13:36

Pieter du Toit

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivering his Budget Speech. (Roger Bosch, AFP, file)

The Inspector-General of Intelligence is investigating a complaint by Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba that his cellphone was hacked "based on an incident in 2017".

Advocate Jay Govender, legal advisor in the office of the inspector-general, confirmed to News24 that Gigaba laid a complaint on May 4, 2018.

Vuyo Mkhize, personal spokesperson to Gigaba, said he first alerted the Department of State Security in the same month that he was being blackmailed.

READ 'Sex tape': Gigaba having a hard time as Twitter erupts

A 13-second video emerged on Sunday which showed Gigaba alone engaging in a sexual act.

He pre-empted the video's release by publishing a series of tweets apologising to his family and friends.

He said the video was meant for his wife, Noma, but that he never sent the recording to her and that it had been obtained illegally. It is unclear when the video was made.

Mkhize said Gigaba first alerted the State Security Agency that his phone had been illegally accessed.

He later handed them documentary information which Gigaba said proved that his phone had been hacked.

"They [the hackers] initially demanded cash, and when that didn't work, they wanted Gigaba to use his influence as minister to facilitate business opportunities," said Mkhize.

The alleged blackmailers' identities were unknown to Gigaba.

"Even if the minister agreed to help them with whatever they wanted, it would have been impossible because they contacted him anonymously. We hired investigators to look at the matter and identified two individuals who we believe are involved. There was, however, nothing conclusive to link them and trust that the authorities will be able to make the link," Mkhize told News24.

The first attempts to blackmail Gigaba were made in April and May 2017, Mkhize said.

He reported the matter to State Security in May and June 2017.

Gigaba replaced Pravin Gordhan as Minister of Finance in March 2017.

His stated objective then was to stabilise the country's finances and attempt to give policy certainty.

WATCH: Man nabbed for allegedly wielding panga at anti-drug protesters
