Inter-ministerial committee denounces 'misleading' North West reports

The inter-ministerial committee (IMC) appointed by Cabinet to deal with the health crisis in the North West, has lambasted the media for allegedly publishing misleading reports.

IMC spokesperson Phumla Williams said that, contrary to media reports, the provincial executive in the province was co-operating with the technical task team.

"The media reports are not only misleading, but also far from the actual experience of the IMC. The IMC would like to place it on the record that the IMC as well as the Technical Task Team of senior officials have received nothing but co-operation from the provincial executive, led by Premier Supra Mahumapelo."

Williams' statement does not indicate which media house she is referring to.

Ongoing protests calling for Mahumapelo to step down have exacerbated the situation at hospitals and clinics, where National Health Education and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) members have been striking for more than two months.

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) had to be brought in last week to assist. This followed the deployment of the South African Military Health Service (SAMHS) on April 20.

Williams said the IMC intervention was not intended to sow any divisions.

"It is an intervention that is intended to assist the province, as mandated by Cabinet. The IMC is working hard on the ground to ensure that it reports back to Cabinet within the stipulated timelines."

Williams said the reports were regrettable because they were published "without any verification with the chairperson of the IMC or the IMC spokesperson".

"We hope the publication concerned will take the necessary corrective actions to ensure that a similar misrepresentation is not allowed to happen again."