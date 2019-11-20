 

INTERACTIVE MAP: Where are South Africa’s HIV patients?

2019-11-20 08:12

Laura Grant, Bhekisisa

The country boasts the world's largest HIV treatment programme. Find out how South Africa's nine provinces stack up when it comes to getting patients onto life-saving antiretrovirals with this interactive map.

HIV treatment figures correct as of January 2019

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health JournalismSign up for the newsletter.

Read more on:    health  |  hiv & aids
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Durban beach stabbing mystery: Victims' identities released

2019-11-20 07:55

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Reverend Frank Chikane testifies before Zondo commission
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 09:17 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Stellenbosch 09:17 AM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Tuesday's results 2019-11-19 21:31 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 