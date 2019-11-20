INTERACTIVE MAP: Where are South Africa’s HIV patients?

The country boasts the world's largest HIV treatment programme. Find out how South Africa's nine provinces stack up when it comes to getting patients onto life-saving antiretrovirals with this interactive map.&amp;lt;a href='#'&amp;gt;&amp;lt;img alt=' ' src='https:&amp;amp;#47;&amp;amp;#47;public.tableau.com&amp;amp;#47;static&amp;amp;#47;images&amp;amp;#47;Bh&amp;amp;#47;BhekisisaHIVProvincesJune2019&amp;amp;#47;Dashboard1&amp;amp;#47;1_rss.png' style='border: none' /&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/a&amp;gt; HIV treatment figures correct as of January 2019This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.