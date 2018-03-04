 

International community should not panic over land reform – Sisulu

2018-03-04 20:03

Kaveel Singh

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Government has urged the international community not to panic over South Africa's parliamentary processes with regards to the controversial land expropriation policy.

Minister of international relations and co-operation Lindiwe Sisulu said in a statement on Sunday that she "noted a number of international organisations and individuals commenting on the parliamentary processes in South Africa in relation to land distribution".

"There is no need to panic or be alarmist. The president [Cyril Ramaphosa] has already said in Parliament and in a number of public platforms whilst addressing various stakeholders that there is no need to panic."

She said Ramaphosa had stressed that the matter was "being handled properly for the benefit of all South Africans".

Sisulu added that the views and concerns of all South African stakeholders would be considered during the parliamentary processes.

"There is a parliamentary process underway and all stakeholders, domestic and international, must respect that process and also take advantage of that process to make their input. The president remains committed to engage all stakeholders during this process," she said.

Sisulu said the international community played an important role in the fight against apartheid and all its repressive and discriminatory policies.

"We invite members of the international community to continue supporting our efforts to reverse the legacy of apartheid."

Earlier this week, a member of the European Parliament wrote to British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson‚ saying he needs to "mediate" with SA officials following the National Assembly's passing of a motion to investigate land expropriation without compensation.

She called EFF leader Julius Malema a dangerous individual, who encouraged farm terror and murder.

Atkinson represents the right-wing and pro-Brexit Europe of Nations and Freedom Group - the smallest party represented in the European Parliament.

Read more on:    lindiwe sisulu

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Land is coming and it needs educated farmers - Malema

2018-03-04 18:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police van drives over dog in Elsies River
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, March 03 2018-03-03 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 