International community should not panic over land reform – Sisulu

Johannesburg – Government has urged the international community not to panic over South Africa's parliamentary processes with regards to the controversial land expropriation policy.

Minister of international relations and co-operation Lindiwe Sisulu said in a statement on Sunday that she "noted a number of international organisations and individuals commenting on the parliamentary processes in South Africa in relation to land distribution".

"There is no need to panic or be alarmist. The president [Cyril Ramaphosa] has already said in Parliament and in a number of public platforms whilst addressing various stakeholders that there is no need to panic."

She said Ramaphosa had stressed that the matter was "being handled properly for the benefit of all South Africans".

Sisulu added that the views and concerns of all South African stakeholders would be considered during the parliamentary processes.

"There is a parliamentary process underway and all stakeholders, domestic and international, must respect that process and also take advantage of that process to make their input. The president remains committed to engage all stakeholders during this process," she said.

Sisulu said the international community played an important role in the fight against apartheid and all its repressive and discriminatory policies.

"We invite members of the international community to continue supporting our efforts to reverse the legacy of apartheid."

Earlier this week, a member of the European Parliament wrote to British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson‚ saying he needs to "mediate" with SA officials following the National Assembly's passing of a motion to investigate land expropriation without compensation.

She called EFF leader Julius Malema a dangerous individual, who encouraged farm terror and murder.

Atkinson represents the right-wing and pro-Brexit Europe of Nations and Freedom Group - the smallest party represented in the European Parliament.