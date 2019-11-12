Interviews for Deputy Public Protector to begin

Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga, whose terms comes to an end in December. (Jan Gerber, News24)

Interviews for the next Deputy Public Protector will start on Wednesday and continue on Thursday.

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services last month whittled down the original list of 26 people, who have applied or have been nominated, to just eight.

Nineteen of the 26 candidates met the legislative requirements set out in Section 2A (4) 9 of the Public Protector Act 23 of 1994, but in the end, the committee decided on the following eight candidates:

Moshoeshoe Jeffrey Toba;

Advocate Sonwabile Mancotywa;

Advocate Shadrack Nkuna;

Advocate Noxolo Mbangeni;

Advocate Lwazi Pumelela Kubukeli;

Advocate Puleng Matshelo;

Buang Jones;

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka.

Jones is the acting legal head of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) who found himself embroiled in the controversy around Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth.

The former head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, Robert McBride, is one of those who did not make the cut. McBride is currently taking a report of the Public Protector on review.

Incumbent Deputy Public Protector Kevin Malunga's term comes to an end next month.

Previously, committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe said that during a public participation process, members of the public had made allegations against some candidates.

He said further allegations can be made against the candidates during the interviews "to further probe the fitness of the candidate to hold office".

The Deputy Public Protector must be a South African citizen and be a fit and proper person for the post.

He or she must also fulfill one of the following:

Be admitted as an advocate or an attorney and have, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years after having been so admitted, practiced as an advocate or an attorney;

Be qualified to be admitted as an advocate or an attorney and have, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years after having so qualified, lectured in law at a university;

Have specialised knowledge of or experience, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years, in the administration of justice, public administration or public finance;

Have, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years, been an MP;

Have acquired any combination of experience mentioned above, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 09:30 in the Old Assembly Chamber.