 

Investigating team given more time to probe former Tshwane chief of staff's appointment

2018-05-23 19:45

Jeanette Chabalala

Marietha Aucamp (Image via LinkedIn)

The team probing the appointment of former Tshwane chief of staff Marietha Aucamp, has been given more time to continue investigations, the City of Tshwane announced on Wednesday. 

The team was expected to provide feedback on its investigation on Wednesday.

Instead, it briefed City manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola on its progress on Tuesday and requested an extension of time, the City said in a statement.

"In the interest of a thorough investigation, Dr Mosola deemed it fair and reasonable to accede to the extension request."

The City said it would wait for the investigation to be completed before it makes the findings public. It was not immediately clear how much time Mosola had given the team.

READ: Msimanga could face motion of no confidence over Aucamp debacle, ANC warns

News24 previously reported that Mayor Solly Msimanga has asked for a full audit on qualifications held by management in his office, following a qualifications scandal involving Aucamp, who recently resigned as the City of Tshwane's chief of staff.

Aucamp was appointed to the position, in which she earned an annual salary of R1.2m, even though she did not have the required qualifications.

Following News24's report on this, Aucamp was placed on special leave and an investigation was instituted to probe her appointment and the qualifications listed on her assessment form for the position.

Aucamp resigned at Msimanga's behest on Thursday. The mayor said that revelations and prima facie evidence had come to the fore, leaving him with no option but to ask Aucamp to resign. 

However, Aucamp told EWN that Msimanga did not ask her to resign and that she did so of her own accord. She has denied any wrongdoing.

marietha aucamp  |  solly msimanga  |  tshwane

‘Abuse made me fake cancer’

2018-05-23 16:00

