 

Investigation into Cape cop accused of killing his partner ongoing

2020-02-10 16:48

Jenna Etheridge

Marlon Appollis in court on Monday. (Netwerk24)

Marlon Appollis in court on Monday. (Netwerk24) (jaco marais)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The case against a Western Cape police officer, who is accused of killing his partner, was postponed for further investigation on Monday, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Sergeant Marlon Appollis appeared in the Franschhoek Magistrate's Court on a charge of culpable homicide.

Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case was postponed until March 26.

According to Netwerk24, the docket was returned to the investigation officer by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in December after various aspects were pointed out.

The court heard these aspects had apparently not been addressed yet.

Sergeant David Hoffman was shot dead last month in what is believed to have been an accidental shooting at his relatives' home in Skool Street, Franschhoek.

READ: Final salute for Anti-Gang Unit cop allegedly shot by partner

A man is understood to have run into the house after being chased by a mob and as Hoffman protected him, the family called the police for assistance.

When the police failed to arrive, News24 understands, he phoned his partner, Appollis, for assistance.

Hoffman was later allegedly accidentally shot.

Appollis is out on R1 000 bail.

Hoffman was given a state funeral after Police Minister Bheki Cele said the officer had "put himself on duty" at the time of his death.

Read more on:    saps  |  cape town
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cops recover stolen train tracks worth R8m in KZN, 2 arrested

2020-02-10 16:44

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | Water billows from overflowing waterfall in Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 17:58 PM
Road name: M5 Northbound

Northbound
Cape Town 17:47 PM
Road name: M5 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
Sunday's Daily Lotto results 2020-02-09 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 