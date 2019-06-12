 

Investigation into Gupta Waterkloof landing was thorough and complete - Madonsela

2019-06-12 20:04

Azarrah Karrim

Thuli Madonsela. (File, Netwerk24)

Thuli Madonsela. (File, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has revealed that the groundwork for her investigation into the Gupta Waterkloof landing had been completed with the report still to be written up.

Speaking on Radio 702 with Eusebius McKaiser on Wednesday, Madonsela said she was surprised when a public protector spokesperson announced there was no investigation into the Gupta landing.

She told McKaiser: "The report was incomplete [but] the investigation was fully done, we got footage of what happened in the radio dialogue between the person at the Waterkloof base and the person who spoke to them, which was in this particular case, Mr [Brian] Koloane."

"We needed to answer the question as to what were the fault lines in that system that allowed this to happen and what needed to happen going forward to ensure this never happens again."

She added they had a thorough understanding of what happened and who was in the wrong, but recommendations had not yet been made because her term of office had concluded.

When she left office, she said her and Mkhwebane had a meeting to discuss the investigation.

"We did have a sit down… but it wasn't enough time and we both agreed to have a meeting the following week."

However, both became very busy.

"I have emails between me and her thereafter that suggested that at that stage she was no longer interested to meet."

"She had indicated to me that when she was no longer busy, she would love to meet, and I am available even now if she wants to meet."

Madonsela added that while there is a need for openness and accountability, Mkhwebane's decision to not publicly state her decisions was not a dereliction of duty and that the public protector is free to make their own decisions if they have a valid reason to do so.

On Mkhwebane's fitness to be in office she said "Parliament has a right and duty to hold anyone who reports to Parliament accountable but that right should not be abused".

"I would say that legally being taken on review does not mean you are not fit for office, each case must be taken on its own merits. My comments have to take into account that I am the predecessor," she added.

This week, Madonsela raised questions regarding Mkhwebane’s decision to scrap the investigation into the justice cluster’s probe of the Gupta Waterkloof landing.

The public protector’s investigation related to Lieutenant-Colonel Christine Anderson’s complaint that the probe was irregular.

In 2013 a Gupta private plane landed at Waterkloof Air Force Base carrying about 200 guests who were to attend a lavish wedding at Sun City. The landing was said to be the beginning of the public’s exposure to state capture and the Gupta-Zuma relationship.

The Justice, Crimes, Prevention Security (JCPS) cluster probe found Bruce Koloane, the ambassador to the Netherlands, as well as Anderson responsible for irregularly obtaining permission for the landing. Once Anderson laid a complaint with the public protector, charges against her were dropped.

Koloane become the "fall guy" and pleaded guilty to all charges. He, and others involved in the scandal were later promoted to various positions.

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Magashule's supporters want proof of his role in ATM

23 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Half a million bonanza for Daily Lotto player 2019-06-11 21:44 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 