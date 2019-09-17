Investigation into Mdluli lifted lid on secret service account looting - Zondo commission hears

An investigation into a murder in Vosloorus allegedly involving former intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and others led crime intelligence to the discovery of the looting of a secret service account, the Zondo commission heard on Tuesday.

"Through the Mdluli case, I discovered additional information on the looting of the secret services account through people I interviewed, particularly Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo," Colonel Kobus Roelofse revealed.

Roelofse, a member of the police's directorate for priority crime investigation (also known as the Hawks), was giving testimony on evidence into "the illegal activities of senior highly placed officers within crime intelligence, including events which tampered with investigations" from events dating back to March 2011 to the present.

Roelofse was referring to an investigation he led into the 1999 kidnapping and assault of Oupa Ramogibe as the commission - chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo - shines a light on alleged state capture within crime intelligence.

Ramogibe was married to Mdluli's former lover, Tshidi Buthelezi, News24 previously reported.

From this initial investigation, Roelofse informed the commission 11 investigations ensued relating to the state-funded secret service account.

"Some of these investigations could not be finalised as documents were not declassified," he added.

The secret service account refers to money made available by National Treasury to levels of intelligence to do its work as well as purchase assets needed, with motivation.

Roelofse said there were two accounts within the SAPS - one was the secret service account that was not open to other police departments and the second was an open account that was used for normal, day-to-day travel costs and accommodation.

"Both are audited by the Auditor-General and both are state funds," he explained.

The first investigation into flight arrangements using agencies - One Stop Travel and Tours and Westville Travel - revealed Mdluli and his family had allegedly benefited from travel to the tune of R300 000, Roelofse said.

"Naidoo informed me that on several occasions he had to arrange for Mdluli and his wife to travel from Johannesburg to Cape Town, they were of a private nature but they were paid for by the secret service account, his individual flights as well were paid for by the secret service.

"He was supposed to use the public service account as neither he or his family were agents," he told the commission.

The inquiry continues.