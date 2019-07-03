 

Investigation launched after woman gives birth outside Tshwane clinic gates

2019-07-03 09:53

Jenna Etheridge

Hospital ward. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Hospital ward. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Gauteng health officials are investigating the treatment of a woman who went into labour outside Stanza Bopape Community Health Centre after she was apparently turned away over the weekend.

The health department said Tshwane Health District chief director Mothomone Pitsi found out on Monday that a patient had given birth at the clinic gates.

He rushed there to speak to her and find out what had happened.

The patient alleged she was not examined and was told to go to Mamelodi Hospital. But, on her way, when she was just outside the health centre, she realised that she would not make it to the hospital.

She gave birth at the gate while trying to walk back into the facility.

According to African News Agency, the clinic's nurses told the patient that because she was in her 50s, they couldn't help and she had to go to the hospital.

She reportedly screamed for help as she went into labour outside, but the nurses didn't help her.

Pitsi said he was saddened by the "unfortunate incident".

"It is unacceptable that the patient was not examined and left to go in her condition. Even in circumstances where patients are identified as high risk and require care at the higher level facilities - they are not just sent away," he said.

The department noted that the patient had received antenatal care at the clinic during her pregnancy and was advised of where she should give birth.

Pitsi apologised to the woman, her family and the public.

He said a team of quality assurance and labour relations officials were investigating the matter and were expected to report back with recommendations, possibly within a month.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  healthcare  |  service delivery
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SAPS wars update: KZN top cop post suddenly 'vacant', Cape general 'earmarked' for it

2019-07-03 09:28

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Jackpot winner gets R530k in Daily Lotto draw 2019-07-02 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Pharmacist

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R550 000.00 - R600 000.00 Per Year

Trainee Auditor

Cape Town
Certified Master Auditors (South Africa) Inc.
R5 000.00 - R15 000.00 Per Month

Production Manager

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R550 000.00 - R650 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 