 

Investigation launched at Waterval Boven hospital after medical waste left in room

2020-01-12 08:02

Buks Viljoen, Correspondent

Discarded blood bag near where Liané Pretorius is sleeping. (Andries Pretorius, Supplied)

Discarded blood bag near where Liané Pretorius is sleeping. (Andries Pretorius, Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Mpumalanga Department of Health has launched an investigation at Waterval Boven Provincial Hospital after the parents of a 20-month-old girl complained about conditions in one of its rooms after their child was admitted.

Andries and Monique Pretorius, the parents of Liané, were shocked last Saturday when their toddler was admitted for treatment and they found a used unit of blood, a transfusion pipe as well a container full of used injection needles in the room.

Pretorius, who lives in Lydenburg, said they had taken their daughter to the hospital after she developed a high fever, while they were visiting family in Waterval Boven.

"We were stunned when we got to the hospital and saw how dirty the reception area was. But we never expected to find an empty blood bag on the bedside table," Pretorius told News24.

"On the floor we found a used blood transfusion pipe as well as a container with used syringe needles in the room."

The couple informed the ward staff about the state of the room. They were told it would soon be cleaned.

They were so distraught that Monique decided to rather spend the night in hospital with Liané.

"When I went to hospital at around 10:30 on Sunday to fetch my family, the discarded blood bag was still lying on Liané’s bedside table. The room was never cleaned."

Dumisani Malumela, spokesperson of the department, said protocol is that after a patient is discharged, the area and bed is cleaned.

In some instances, new patients will be given preference in terms of attendance and then the cleaning will be done when the admission is completed.

"Medical waste is discarded in the bins and once the admission/discharge procedure is completed, it is removed to a safe area.

"Indeed, the (specific) room might have looked like that during the admission process but [it] was cleaned after the [admission] process."

When News24 pointed out to him that the medical waste was not removed by Sunday morning, he said a task team would urgently investigate the matter to see if the hospital gave head office misleading information.

Read more on:    health
NEXT ON NEWS24X

You've qualified for access to higher education - but that's only the start, say experts

2020-01-12 06:53

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Search for your matric results

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH | Getting the party started: Cyril Ramaphosa busts a move at ANC's birthday bash
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 15:20 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Muizenberg 15:19 PM
Road name: CONGESTION

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: 4 winners bag R85K each! 2020-01-11 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 