 

Investigation underway after baby's body found in Kempton Park

2020-02-06 21:41
(iStock)

No arrests have been made after a baby's body was found by waste removal workers in Kempton Park on Wednesday afternoon. 

"The police were summoned to Commissioner and Pienaar streets in Kempton Park and found the stillborn baby still wrapped inside a plastic bag. The body was taken to a government mortuary for a post-mortem to establish the cause of death," police spokesperson Captain Jethro Mtshali told News24. 

A general assistant at Ekurhuleni's waste department, Humbulani Nemutenzhela, told the Kempton Park Express it was difficult to tell where the baby's body had come from as they only noticed it when they stopped at a new collection point. 

Mtshali told the publication it was difficult to determine the baby's gender because of the condition it was found in. 

The police are investigating a concealment of birth case. 

- Compiled by Vanessa Banton

