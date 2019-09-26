 

Investigations continuing in case against Cape cop accused of killing his partner

2019-09-26 18:56

Tammy Petersen

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

The case against a Western Cape cop accused of killing his partner was postponed on Thursday for further investigation.

Sergeant Marlon Appollis appeared in in the Franschhoek Magistrate's Court on a culpable homicide charge. The case was postponed to November 11.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said an outstanding ballistics report and crime scene photos were still being waited on.

Sergeant David Hoffman was shot dead last month in what is believed to have been an accidental shooting at his relatives' home in Skool Street, Franschhoek.

A man is understood to have run to the house while being chased by a mob. While Hoffman was protecting him, the family called the police for assistance.

When the police failed to arrive, News24 understands he phoned his partner, Appollis, who came to assist.

Hoffman was later allegedly accidentally shot. Appollis is out on R1 000 bail.

Hoffman was given a state funeral after Police Minister Bheki Cele said the officer had "put himself on duty" at the time of his death.

