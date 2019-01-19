 

Investigations relating to prison officials, Bosasa complete - NPA

2019-01-19 19:40

Jeanette Chabalala

Former Bosasa Chief Operations Officer (COO) Angelo Agrizzi testifies at the Raymond Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on January 16, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Alaister Russell)

The outstanding investigation relating to allegations of bribery and corruption involving prison officials and Bosasa have been completed, the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed on Saturday. 

"We can confirm, following the meeting of the prosecution team with the investigating officers on 14 January 2019, that the outstanding investigations have been completed," spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku told News24 on Saturday. 

He said the docket relating to the matter was now being analysed by the prosecution team and that the outstanding forensic report which the team had been waiting for had been secured. 

"It is only after the analysis of the said report that a final decision is going to be made whether or not to prosecute any person(s) in respect of the matter."

The NPA and Hawks were presented with the allegations over eight years ago. 

On Friday, Bosasa's former chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi delivered a key piece of evidence to the state capture commission of inquiry. 

He told the commission of inquiry that he personally paid former prison boss Patrick Gillingham.

He testified that Gillingham used to receive R47 000 per month from Bosasa while he was still employed by the Department of Correctional Services. However, when he left, Bosasa paid him R110 000.

News24 reported previously that Bosasa allegedly bribed Gillingham, who was the department's chief financial officer, and prison boss Linda Mti to secure four tenders between 2004 and 2007, worth roughly R1.5bn, including the supply of televisions and fencing at prisons around the country, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) found.

A statement written by former Bosasa auditor, Peet Venter, which was read out by evidence leader Paul Pretorius, revealed details of bribes to Gillingham.

"Mark Taverner, Gavin Watson's brother in law, retains Patrick Gillingham on the payroll of BEE foods at a salary of R65 000 a month and a company car, Mercedes GLA 200 over and above his R110 000 a month cash bribe," according to the statement.

Pretorius asked Agrizzi: "During the period of his employment at correctional services, was Patrick Gillingham paid by Bosasa?" 

"Yes, he was," Agrizzi answered.

Agrizzi is expected to continue with his testimony on Monday.

