 

Investigations under way after man found dead near ex-girlfriend's house

2018-06-18 15:29

Sesona Ngqakamba

(iStock)

(iStock)

Police in Verulam are investigating a case of murder after the body of a 25-year-old man was found near his former girlfriend's house at an informal settlement in Canelands on Monday morning.

Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram said they were called to the scene at around 07:25 by residents who found the deceased lying next to a shack.

He said medics who attended to the scene found the man lying face down, with a pocket knife in his hand.

"He had sustained a stab wound to his back and died on the scene, and an Okapi pocket knife was also found in his hand," Balram said.

According to Balram, the deceased's ex-girlfriend could not understand what the man, who lived in Ntuzuma, was doing in Verulam. She said the man had tried to contact her on Sunday night, but she missed the call.

Balram said police have made no arrests so far.

durban  |  stabbings  |  crime

2018-06-18 15:11

WATCH: Owner hauls would-be thief out of his bakkie
Lotto results Saturday June 16 2018-06-16 21:06
