Investigations under way after teacher allegedly stabs pupil in the hand with a pen

The Limpopo Education Department says it is investigating an incident at Sebelaolo Primary School in Sekgosese village where a teacher is alleged to have used a pen to stab a grade R pupil in the hand for not being able to spell her name.

The five-year-old has reportedly not been attending school since the incident.

According to provincial education spokesperson Sam Makondo, the teacher is still at the school while the investigation continues.

He said the department took the allegations seriously and did not support such behaviour.

ALSO READ: Teacher allegedly locks Grade 1 children in class for not having R2 for casual day

"It's a matter we will investigate because they are allegations and they are counter-allegations," he said.

He said until such a time when all the facts of the incident have been compiled action will be taken.

Provincial police spokesperson Constable Maphure Manamela said there was no case registered at this stage, but further information would be communicated should anything change.



