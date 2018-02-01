Investigator in Modack extortion case faces more questioning

What To Read Next

From left: Police officers Sergeant Edward Edwardes, Colonel Charl Kinnear and Major-General Jeremy Vearey, involved in investigating the extortion case focusing on Nafiz Modack, leave the Cape Town Magistrate's Court. (Caryn Dolley, News24)

Cape Town - The investigating officer in the extortion case focusing on suspected underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack, is expected to face further questions about the matter on Thursday.

Charl Kinnear, the investigating officer, has so far been the only witness the State has called to testify.

He is being cross-examined by the legal representatives of the accused.

Modack is accused of extortion and intimidation alongside Ashley Fields, Colin Booysen – suspected Sexy Boys gang boss Jerome Booysen’s brother - Jacques Cronje and Carl Lakay.

They face charges relating to the nightclub security industry in that they allegedly took over security operations at clubs and restaurant and forced owners to pay them.

The group was arrested on December 15 and lodged an application to be released on bail shortly afterwards.

Last week Ben Mathewson, who represents Fields, questioned Kinnear about his apparent ties to Jerome Booysen.



During proceedings, Mathewson produced a photograph of Jerome Booysen's son with Kinnear's son. Kinnear said the photograph was taken in 2012 or 2013 and that he may have taken it.

It has previously emerged in court that controversial businessman Mark Lifman and Jerome Booysen were part of a rival security faction against a grouping headed by Modack.

It was also alleged that Lifman controlled certain police officers.

