 

Investment company founder arrested in Pietermartizburg for fraud

2019-12-24 20:34

Kaveel Singh

The founder of a Pietermaritzburg-based investment company that failed to pay some of its clients' returns has appeared in court, together with an accomplice, the Hawks said on Tuesday.

The founder and director of Supreme National Stock Holdings, 29-year-old Sandile Sibiya, and his accomplice Nomalizo Sibiya, 37, briefly appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday for alleged fraud and contravention of the Bank Act.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said the two had received deposits from potential clients between June and November.

"They were lured with a promise that the company allegedly would utilise their investments to purchase horse and trailer trucks that will be working in the coal mines."

He said the income derived from the transporting of the coal was to generate monthly returns for the investors.

"Approximately R500m was deposited into their company account, however, no returns were paid to some of the investors. As result, a case of fraud and contravention of the Bank Act was reported at the Pietermaritzburg police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members from Pietermaritzburg's Serious Commercial Crime unit for investigation."

Mhlongo said the men had been arrested and charged on Sunday and would appear in court on January 10 for a formal bail application.

Read more on:    pietermaritzburg  |  crime
