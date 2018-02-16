 

Inxeba reclassification angers Right2Know

2018-02-16 18:25

Amanda Khoza

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The Right2Know Campaign on Friday described the Film and Publication Board's (FPB) decision to reclassify the film Inxeba as homophobic censorship.

The organisation in a statement said: "The FPB appeal board recently reclassified award-winning film Inxeba to X18 with the classifiable elements of sex, language, nudity, violence and prejudice. The X18 classification is one categorisation away from a total ban under FPB classification schedule."

The FPB's Appeal Tribunal overturned the classification of the film on Wednesday, according to News24 sister website Channel24.

It reported that the X18 classification is typically reserved for adult films of an explicit sexual nature.

The producers have also expressed their disappointment with the decision.

Various organisations have expressed outrage over Inxeba, which is centred on Xhosa initiation.

"While we respect the freedom of expression of those who feel misrepresented or disagree with this film, we don't believe that this should lead to the censorship of a narrative, which gives expression to same-sex attraction between men, and the confrontation this creates with traditional notions of masculinity and culture." 

Right2Know explained that the reclassification of the film meant that it could only be screened in "designated adult premises".

"We view this as censorship; censorship that silences the voice of the LGBTIQ community, and violates the constitutional right to freedom of expression. As the FPB has yet to publish reasons for this decision, R2K sees it as a dangerous and gross overreach of the FPB's authority."

Controversial partnership

FPB spokesperson Manala Botolo would not be drawn on commenting on the matter.

Right2Know said in 2015, when the FPB's online regulations were released, the organisation spoke out about the threats to a free and democratic internet. 

In 2016, Right2Know raised concerns with the FPB's partnership agreement with the notoriously homophobic Kenyan censorship board, submitting a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) request for the agreement. 

Mamba Online, a gay news and lifestyle website, reported that the Kenyan censorship board had a history of banning or attempting to ban LGBTIQ-themed material, including films and music videos.

The Right2Know's PAIA request was rejected and that raised questions about the FPB's commitment to transparency and accountability in its decision-making.

"The reclassification of Inxeba by the appeals board flies in the face of the spirit of the freedom of expression in a democratic state, which includes freedom to receive or impart information or ideas, especially for those ideas or expression which we differ with," said the organisation.

"We demand that the FPB scrap this outrageous, homophobic and patri

archal decision, and allow creative expression to flourish and be seen in its many forms."


Read more on:    right2know  |  inxeba  |  films

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Notes from the House: What we expect from a president

2018-02-16 17:29

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: #SONA2018 analysis
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town CBD 18:02 PM
Road name: Riebeeck Street

Cape Town 15:35 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, February 16 2018-02-16 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 