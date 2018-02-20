IPID explains how SAPS 'Captain KGB' was arrested, convicted, jailed... and then rehired

Morris “Captain KGB” Tshabalala as he leaves the Commercial Crimes Court in Tshwane. (Alex Mitchley, News24)

Cape Town - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has regaled MPs with an astonishing story in Parliament of how a South African Police Service captain was arrested, convicted, imprisoned, and later rehired.

IPID appeared before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday to update the committee on outstanding priority cases before it.

In one particular case, IPID head of investigations Matthew Sisoko explained how former SAPS captain Morris "KGB" Tshabalala managed to stay employed by the police after serving only a quarter of a 10-year prison sentence for robbery.

A court case is currently being heard in the Commercial Crimes Court in Tshwane relating to the various matters.

The case came to IPID's attention in 2012 after an allegation was made that Tshabalala - who was head of the Rapid Deployment Intelligence (RDI) unit at the time - had used some of its R50m budget to allegedly buy votes at the ANC's 53rd elective conference in Mangaung.

After opening an investigation in December 2012, IPID found that:

- Tshabalala had been convicted of robbery with aggravating circumstances in 1996, and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment;

- He had joined the SAPS in July 2001 as an intelligence gatherer attached to Crime Intelligence (CI). "At the time, he did not disclose his conviction. In 2005, he was promoted to a rank of Captain within CI.";

- In 2012, he was appointed as head of the RDI;

- As head of RDI, he procured blinds and curtains for a combined R563 000 for two safe houses, when they were only worth R78 000.

"This budget was not properly accounted for and, as a result, IPID and the office of the Inspector General of Intelligence will be conducting an investigation in this regard."

Second robbery, reappointment, no work

In 2013, Tshabalala was arrested for another robbery case in Sasolburg, Sisoko continued.

"When his fingerprints were processed, it was discovered that Tshabalala was supposed to be serving time in prison," he said.

The SAPS subsequently dismissed him in June 2013, but he "remained active in the SAPS system as an employee".

After serving two-and-a-half years of his 10-year sentence, he was released on parole in November 2015.

He applied for re-enlistment in September 2016 and resigned two weeks later so he could be put on an agent programme in Crime Intelligence.

"Police management cannot account how this happened," Sisoko said.

Since October 2016, he had been an agent reporting to a person based in IT at Crime Intelligence, on the instructions of a Major General Obed Nemutanzhela, Sisoko said.

He had received a salary of between R20-R30 000, as well as a fuel, cellphone and medical allowance.

"The handler did not assign any project and was instructed to just keep paying Captain Tshabalala."

The same applied to a colleague of his, Warrant Officer 'Pope' Maluleke, who "even took the SAPS to court for paying him as an agent whilst he was not doing any work".

"His [Maluleke's] application was to force the SAPS to give him work to do."

IPID needs documents declassified

Sisoko said that IPID established that Tshabalala was not doing any work relating to fighting crime, but was rather "doing work involving factional battles within the ANC".

IPID applied for a warrant of arrest, which was executed on January 16, 2018, and successfully opposed bail.

They are further engaging the prison authority to have Tshabalala's parole revoked.

They have also filed Section 205 applications to have key information declassified by the police, so they can continue the various investigations.

Scopa chairperson Themba Godi on Tuesday agreed that Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, SAPS, IPID, the National Prosecuting Authority and the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) would appear before it next week to discuss the issue of declassifying documents.

That meeting will take place next Wednesday.