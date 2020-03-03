 

IPID gets a new acting head

2020-03-03 13:33
Police Minister Bheki Cele. (Photo: File, SON)

Police Minister Bheki Cele. (Photo: File, SON) (Foto: SON)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has a new acting head, at least for the next two months.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the police ministry said Police Minister Bheki Cele appointed Patrick Setshedi as acting executive director until the end of April.

Setshedi's appointment came after Victor Ofentse Senna's acting period ended at the end of February.

"The process to recruit and appoint a new Executive Director led to the request by the Ministry of Police to extend the deadline, and the Portfolio Committee on Police acceded to a two-month extension," acting spokesperson of the police ministry Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

READ | Police Ministry breaks the law - fails to appoint IPID head within one year

"Minister Cele has extended a word of appreciation to Mr Senna for leading IPID for the past 12 months, and also wished the new Acting Executive Director Mr Setshedi well for the next two months."

Setshedi is a qualified accountant and has been acting chief financial officer of IPID for the past 12 months while Senna performed the executive director functions.

"We need to work as a team and must continuously ensure that the working environment is conducive to enabling IPID to fulfill its legislative mandate in the best interests of the communities we serve," Cele said as he presented the acting executive director to the IPID management team.

- Compiled by Vanessa Banton

Read more on:    ipid  |  bheki cele
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UKZN to launch health 'war room' to help with fight against coronavirus

2020-03-03 13:13

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | SA comes to the rescue: Local company donates 30 000 masks to fight coronavirus
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 13:36 PM
Road name: Buitengracht Street

Epping 13:34 PM
Road name: N7

More traffic reports
R413K in the bag for one Daily Lotto player 2020-03-02 21:29 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 