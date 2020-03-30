UPDATE | Metro cop, 'security officer' arrested after Vosloorus man shot on veranda during lockdown enforcement drive

An Ekhurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officer and a man who is believed to be a security guard have been arrested for the fatal shooting of a man in Vosloorus at his home during lockdown on Sunday.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said it was investigating the killing of a man in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng.

According to Ipid, EMPD officers were patrolling the area and noticed people drinking liquor in a tavern.

The officers were enforcing the Covid-19 lockdown regulations. It is alleged that officers tried to effect an arrest when they were attacked by community members.

In retaliation, the police then discharged rubber bullets, Ipid said. The deceased was then followed to his veranda at his home where he was fatally shot.

Ipid said others were also injured in the incident, including four children aged between five and 11 years.

"As a result, [they] were taken to a nearby medical facilities for treatment. Ipid investigators attended the scene and went back to the scene [on Monday] morning to continue with its investigation.

"[On Sunday] evening our investigators identified two male persons and [they] were eventually arrested for murder and attempted murder."

The arrested men have been identified as an EMPD officer, 34, and a 45-year-old civilian who is believed to be a private security officer.

They are expected to appear before the Boksburg Regional Court on Tuesday. Ipid said its investigation is ongoing.

The victim was identified as Sibusiso Amos, 41.