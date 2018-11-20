IPID investigating Soweto cop for rape and CPF member for murder

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has launched two separate investigations – one for murder and one for rape - against a Gauteng police officer and a member of the Community Policing Forum (CPF).

Spokesperson Moses Dlamini said the police constable was arrested for rape in Soweto and the CPF member was being investigated for a murder that took place in Hekpoort, outside Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg.

READ: Vanderbijlpark cops could face another charge after 8 officers appear in court for murder of Nigerian national

"The police constable, who is attached to Dobsonville visible policing, was arrested on Monday following a preliminary investigation by IPID investigators. It is alleged that on November 18, the victim went to the suspect's home with the intention of breaking up with him. The suspect then threatened the victim and raped her. The victim alleges that this was not the first time she was raped by the suspect, who also threatened her with violence. The victim was taken to a medical practitioner for examination," he said.

The policeman is expected to appear in court on Wednesday on a charge of rape.

Murder accused

On Monday evening, residents of Hekpoort embarked on service delivery protests which led to one of them being shot and killed, allegedly by a member of the local CPF.

Police were monitoring the area, along with members of the CPF, when stones and bottles were thrown at them.

It is alleged that a member of the CPF then opened fire hitting a 45-year-old man. The injured man later succumbed to his injuries.

Dlamini said the incident was reported to their investigators.

"Our investigators will attend the post mortem and conduct preliminary investigations to determine if members of the SAPS played any role in the death of the deceased. If it is confirmed that the police had a hand in the death of the deceased, the IPID will continue with the investigations. Otherwise, the investigation will be handed back to the police," he said.

Officer sentenced for murder

In a separate incident, a Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer was sentenced to an effective 15 years in jail on Monday for killing a patron at a tavern in Soweto earlier this year.

READ: 'Police are heavily involved in serious and violent crime' - SAIRR report

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, sitting in Palm Ridge, sentenced Constable Mbuso Phakathi, 36, to 15 years for murder, eight years for attempted murder and four years for assault to cause grievous bodily harm.

The sentences were ordered to run concurrently and the accused will serve an effective 15 years behind bars.

"Phakathi was arrested on February 4, 2018 after he fired shots at Masemola and others using his service pistol. Masemola was shot in the head at close range, while two other victims sustained gunshot injuries. After opening fire, Phakathi then bumped another person with his vehicle and drove off," he said.