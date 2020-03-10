IPID investigator probing former police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane for fraud and forgery killed

A seasoned Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) investigator, understood to be probing an R86 million blue lights tender involving former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, was shot dead on his smallholding in the early hours of Tuesday.

Mandla Mahlangu was murdered in what police believed to be a robbery at his house in Jakkalsdans, Cullinan, in Pretoria in the early hours of Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said a group of men arrived at the property at about 03:30 and held Mahlangu and a worker at gunpoint.

"The suspects shot Mr Mahlangu and fled, taking with them [his] white Nissan Hardbody NP300 bakkie, registration JD23XFGP, and some household items," he said.



"The Gauteng Provincial Investigation Unit is investigating robbery as a possible motive. No arrests have as yet been made."

IPID spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said a "senior seasoned investigator" had been visiting his property when he was shot and killed at the smallholding.

"IPID cannot divulge any further information on this sad incident as it may jeopardise the investigation," Seisa said.

Phahlane, together with Lieutenant General Ramahlapi Johannes Mokwena, national divisional commissioner in charge of supply chain management; Brigadier James Ramanjalum; former Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange; Gauteng deputy police commissioner Major-General Brigadier Nombhuruza Lettie Napo; and Major General Ravichandran Pillay, face charges of fraud and forgery stemming from a 2016 tender of R86 million. The tender was awarded to Instrumentation Traffic Law Enforcement, owned by millionaire Vimpie Manthatha.

Manthatha was accused number 1 in the matter and his company accused number 8, but the case against him has since been provisionally withdrawn, News24 previously reported.

The accused will be back in the dock of the Johannesburg Commercial Crime Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on 17 March.