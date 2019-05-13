IPID nabs cop, civilians for murder and kidnapping

A warrant officer and two civilians appeared in the Phoenix Magistrate's Court on Monday after they were arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for the murder of 45-year-old Seeland Pillay.

"It is alleged that on Saturday at about 19:00, two police officers proceeded to the deceased's place of residence in Phoenix, Durban where they took the deceased in a police vehicle to a certain house.

"They handed over the deceased, who was accused of theft, to two brothers," IPID spokesperson, Moses Dlamini said in a statement on Monday.

The brothers then allegedly set the deceased alight using a flammable liquid.

The suspects later transported the deceased to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, where he died.

"The family of the deceased alerted the police, who arrested the suspects and handed them over to IPID," said Dlamini.

The three suspects face charges of kidnapping and murder.

They are due back in court on Thursday and expected to apply for bail.