 

IPID nabs cop, civilians for murder and kidnapping

2019-05-13 20:56

Canny Maphanga

PHOTO: Getty Images

PHOTO: Getty Images

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A warrant officer and two civilians appeared in the Phoenix Magistrate's Court on Monday after they were arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for the murder of 45-year-old Seeland Pillay.

"It is alleged that on Saturday at about 19:00, two police officers proceeded to the deceased's place of residence in Phoenix, Durban where they took the deceased in a police vehicle to a certain house.

"They handed over the deceased, who was accused of theft, to two brothers," IPID spokesperson, Moses Dlamini said in a statement on Monday.

The brothers then allegedly set the deceased alight using a flammable liquid.

The suspects later transported the deceased to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, where he died.

"The family of the deceased alerted the police, who arrested the suspects and handed them over to IPID," said Dlamini.

The three suspects face charges of kidnapping and murder.

They are due back in court on Thursday and expected to apply for bail.

Read more on:    saps  |  durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

These are the ANC's premier candidates, but no name yet for troubled North West

2019-05-13 20:52

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
5 jackpot winners in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 52 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 