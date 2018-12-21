 

IPID, police face off in court over classified documents in corruption cases

2018-12-21 13:17

Canny Maphanga

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole. (Gallo)

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole. (Gallo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole and the head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), Robert McBride, are facing off in court.

Sitole is refusing to declassify documents needed by IPID for three corruption cases, citing in court papers that the documents contain "intelligence information that might compromise national security and the identities of the operatives of the intelligence community".

Eyewitness News reported on Friday that Sitole and his co-applicants had brought the legal application to challenge an order instructing the police to hand over information requested by IPID.

The police commissioner and three others brought the application to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on December 20, 2018.

In a counter application, McBride claims that the documents required by IPID do not constitute "intelligence information".

Unlawfully classified

McBride further claims that the documents have been unlawfully classified to cover up crimes.

"Security measures are not intended and should not be applied to cover up maladministration, corruption, criminal actions, etc, or to protect individuals/officials involved in such cases," McBride said.

McBride further insists in his answering affidavit that a classified document does not prohibit IPID investigators from receiving security clearance as required under the IPID Act.

In a letter dated March 28, 2018, from the office of the Inspector General of Intelligence to Police Minister Bheki Cele, he suggests that the declassification of documents in the related cases is justified if the release of information will not compromise national security.

"I am of the opinion that reclassification for the purposes of criminal investigation and prosecution is an injunction to the divisional commissioner and/or the national commissioner and that it should only be during the process of declassification that the divisional commissioner/national commissioner should consider measures that may be put in place to mitigate possible adverse impact on the whole or part of the information contained in the declassified document deemed to be of a sensitive nature," he wrote.

Read more on:    saps  |  ipid  |  khehla sitole  |  robert mcbride  |  pretoria  |  courts  |  police
NEXT ON NEWS24X

NPA still deciding whether it will charge Mbalula over Dubai trip payment

2018-12-21 13:17

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Protesters to Ramaphosa: Give us the money you give to the buffalo
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Somerset West 14:12 PM
Road name: N2

Sir Lowry's Pass 14:12 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 19 December Lottery draw 2018-12-19 21:14 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 