IPID to investigate shooting of actor Patrick Shai during protest in Dobsonville

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) says it has received a complaint of discharging of firearms after actor Patrick Shai was struck by 11 rubber bullets during a protest in Dobsonville.

On Monday, residents took to the streets to protest electricity cuts when the situation turned violent.

Shai had intervened, trying to mediate the stand-off between the protesters and police when he was shot, Channel24 reported.

"Our investigators were dispatched to the area after the incident but only managed to get Mr Shai's written version today. The docket has been registered and taken over by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for further investigation. Our investigation is ongoing," IPID spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters, in a statement on Monday, said the police had fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd after they pelted the police with stones.

Speaking to Channel24, the former Generations and Zone 14 actor said while he was shot on his left thigh, most of the rubber bullets had hit him in the back as he tried to flee.