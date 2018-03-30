IPID welcomes new police appointees

What To Read Next

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has welcomed the newly appointed police commissioners, saying it hoped to work collaboratively to ensure successful crime-fighting.

"We applaud the appointments of the Senior Officers announced… we look forward to working with them to put criminals in jail, where they belong," IPID executive director Robert McBride said in a statement issued shortly before the start of the long weekend.

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday announced four top appointments within the South African Police Services.

Filling the position of divisional commissioner of crime intelligence would be Major General Peter Jacobs while Major General Tebello Mosikili was appointed as the divisional commissioner for detective services.

Major General Samson Shitlabane was appointed as the divisional commissioner of protection and security services.

Major General Moeketsi Sempe was appointed as commissioner of the Free State.

