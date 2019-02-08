'IPID will not grind to a halt without' McBride, Cele says in court papers

The
Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) will not "grind to a
halt" without its executive director Robert McBride when his term ends at
the end of February this year, Police Minister Bheki Cele argues in court
papers.
In papers filed in the Gauteng
High Court in Pretoria, Cele argues that McBride's application to fight for his
job is premature and moot.
McBride has filed an urgent
application, asking the court to declare Cele's decision not to renew his
appointment as IPID executive director "unconstitutional, unlawful and
invalid".
However, Cele argues: "IPID
will not grind to a halt without him. An acting director will do just fine
while the National Assembly and the portfolio committee decides whether to
confirm or reject my preliminary decision."
Cele said if his decision was
confirmed, the post would be advertised and that nothing was stopping McBride
from applying.
He also added that if his
preliminary decision was rejected, then McBride's term would be renewed, and he
would still get his full five-year term.
The police minister also said he
had informed McBride that he would be forwarding his decision to the
parliamentary portfolio committee for its consideration.
"The same day, I wrote to the
chairperson of the portfolio committee and asked the committee to either
confirm or reject my decision not to renew the term of office of Mr McBride."
'Extreme
urgency'
"On 4 February 2019, the
speaker of the National Assembly sent me a letter in which she confirms that my
role as minister is to 'make recommendations to the National Assembly regarding
the non-renewal'.
Cele said there was no reason for
the "extreme urgency" of litigation in the matter.
"I deny that this
application is urgent and deny that McBride will not obtain substantial redress
in a hearing in the ordinary course. I deny that the decision to renew or not
to renew can only be taken by the portfolio committee," he said.
Cele also denied that he had
"prevented" the portfolio committee from making a decision on whether
or not to renew McBride's term.
However, in his affidavit,
McBride states: "In light of the minister's conduct and given that my term
of office expires on 28 February 2019, I have been left with no option but to
approach the court for urgent relief."
He said this was necessary to
ensure that the portfolio committee was given the opportunity to consider and
make a determination on whether his term of office should be renewed.
"The matter is
unquestionably urgent," McBride said.
"It is critical that the
portfolio committee decides the matter before 28 February 2019. If this does
not occur then my term of office will lapse due to the minister's unlawful and
unconstitutional conduct."