IPID's cover-up of police brutality in SA

Torture, rape, killings, assault – South Africans lodged 42 365 criminal complaints against the police between April 2012 and March 2019. Viewfinder’s debut investigation exposes how underfunding, state capture and statistical manipulation at the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) failed the victims and helped violent criminals in the police service escape accountability.

It was the morning of March 31, 2016. The sun had not yet risen, but Owen Anthony, deputy director of investigations at IPID's Western Cape office, was already at work.

He logged into the directorate's case management system and started "completing" cases one after another. He soon reached a speed of a-case-per-minute: 07:16, 07:17, 07:18, 07:20… Within an hour, his tally was at 20. Fifteen hours later, it had settled at 92.

IPID investigates criminal complaints against the police in South Africa. And, IPID measures performance partly by how many such cases it completes in a year. In theory, the "completed" status means that a "quality investigation" was done. Such cases should then be handed over to State prosecutors.

The second case that Anthony "completed" was an assault case against police officers who raided a Grabouw house in December 2014.

"The complainant was handcuffed and when he asked (what) was going on, the police… started to kick him on his face, grabbed him with his hair and slapped him on the face," read the description in IPID's intake register.

About 11 hours later, Anthony completed a rape case against a Mitchells Plain police officer.

"He thereafter pulled up her dress and pulled down her underwear," read the description, followed by a graphic account of the rape.

"A few minutes later, the son of the victim arrived from the shop and suspect member stopped raping her. Suspect member thereafter left the scene in a bakkie."

There have been at least a dozen rape allegations against Mitchells Plain police officers since April 2012. (Photo: Ashraf Hendricks, GroundUp)

Through the course of that Thursday, Anthony was joined on the case management system by colleagues at IPID's other provincial offices. Most of them were doing the same thing – completing cases in quick succession. They worked well into the night.

At 22:02, an "Assault" case was completed in the Eastern Cape, at 22:03 a "Torture" case in Mpumalanga, at 22:09 a "Death as a result of police action" case in KwaZulu-Natal.

Measured against IPID's strategic target for case completion, this was the directorate's second most successful day on record.

The timing was perfect. This was the last day of the reporting year, the last day for which performance statistics from the provinces could be included in IPID's 2015/16 annual report.

The year before, Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police (PCP) had recommended that IPID improve its performance, and IPID acting executive director (ED) Israel Kgamanyane had vowed that it would do so.

It was not an idle promise.

If anyone knew how to smash "case completion" targets at the IPID, it was Kgamanyane. In 2012, under his tenure as provincial head, the Free State office of the directorate's predecessor organisation completed 100% of its caseload against a national target of 65%. Kgamanyane now oversaw all nine provinces.

At the KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga offices, the race against the midnight deadline went down to the wire. KwaZulu-Natal's Charmaine van der Sandt completed the last case for the year - one related to the death of a detainee in a police vehicle accident - with only seconds to spare.

That brought the national tally of cases completed on the day to 308. Then, at exactly midnight, the case management system went dead quiet. No single other case, at any IPID office in South Africa, would be formally completed for the next 10 days.

II

The children of Piketberg - a town in the wheat-producing Swartland, north of Cape Town - are specialist go-cart builders. This is the enduring memory that Sanna Goliath has of her grandson Austin: A shrieking boy racing down Alwyn Street while directing the cart's front axle with bare feet and steering rope.

A childhood photo of Austin Lee Goliath (Photo: Supplied)

For many children of farmworker communities, however, a carefree country upbringing is short-lived. As a teenager, Austin coveted his schoolmates' branded tracksuits and PlayStations. He provoked quarrels with his mother, Katrina, about money and the lack of it.

During the summer of 2015, Katrina alerted the police after an argument turned violent.

At 07:00 on the morning of December 8, police officers came searching for 17-year-old Austin Lee Goliath. They found him at his grandmother Sanna's house in Alwyn Street and read him his rights as they led him away. The boy was apparently calm and co-operative as he settled in on a mat in the holding cell at Piketberg police station.

Two hours later, Austin was dead, hanging from the cell's steel gate by his socks.

What happened during those final two hours of Austin's life?

This question has plagued Sanna Goliath for nearly four years. Her nights are often sleepless. She wishes she could visit the cell and touch the steel gate where Austin was found. In the absence of certainty from elsewhere, she imagines that some clue or answer may come to her there.

South Africans who lost children to apartheid's holding cells - deaths often attributed by the authorities to "suicide by hanging" - would recognise Goliath's lack of closure.

During apartheid, the uncertainty had a distinctly cynical undertone. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) found the apartheid police leadership to be indirectly accountable for all unnatural deaths of detainees in police custody between 1960 and 1990.

Today, IPID is tasked with investigating such deaths independently.

Sanna Goliath at home in Piketberg (Photo: Daneel Knoetze)

At 17:27, on March 31, 2016, Anthony completed the investigation into Austin's death. The post-mortem found that Austin died as a result of hanging.

Yet, IPID concluded that this was a "suicide" on the basis of statements from the police officers who were on duty. These statements were taken down and certified by other officers at Piketberg police station more than a week after Austin died.

From a close reading of the docket, it is not evident that the IPID investigator attended the scene of Austin's death - a procedural requirement and crucial first step from which further investigation would follow.

In fact, it is unclear whether the investigator ever left his desk at all. It was a police officer, not the IPID investigator, who collected the post-mortem report from Malmesbury Forensic Pathology Services on January 14, 2016, a staff member there reported.

IPID did not respond to a request for documentation to show that the investigator had attended the scene or post-mortem. The latter is also a requirement of IPID's Standard Operating Procedures.

III





Without permission from victims or their families, it is not possible to analyse the other 307 cases completed by IPID on March 31, 2016. Yet, certain facts about IPID's operations at the time cast doubt on the integrity of most of those investigations.

According to an IPID investigator interviewed on condition of anonymity, the practice of rushing poorly investigated files through the case management system had become commonplace at their provincial office by 2016. This was done to generate the "completion" statistics that IPID uses to measure and report performance.

The investigator, who was also the case worker on some of the files completed on March 31, 2016, said: "The main aim of IPID is to move as many cases from 'active' to 'decision ready' (i.e. 'completed') as quickly as possible. By itself, the 'decision ready' status is meaningless. It has no actual impact on the offender. Without an arrest, without a prosecution, without a conviction there is no accountability."

There was apparently no follow-through on completed cases. Sometimes the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) sent poorly investigated dockets back to this particular IPID office, along with queries, the investigator said.

Some of these dockets were then "thrown onto a pile" and ignored because, as far as IPID's case management system was concerned, the cases were complete. "A job well done."

"IPID is failing poor people and misleading the public. There is no justice for the victims," the investigator said.

IV Many other reports, dating back to at least 2012, alleged that IPID cases had been prematurely completed or closed. Usually these reports were escalated internally: From whistleblowers to IPID's Ethics Manager, and on to top management. In a January 2016, a memo to Kgamanyane, IPID ethics manager Amar Maharaj flagged the "suppression" of one such whistleblower complaint from Mpumalanga.



Maharaj also complained about a superior who had asked that he delete a section, one which flagged that cases may be "completed without proper investigation… to achieve performance/statistical targets", from an official report the year prior. IPID’s head office in Pretoria (Photo: Anton Scholtz) When Kgamanyane apparently failed to act on his 2016 memo, Maharaj sent two memos to then Public Protector Thuli Madonsela. These now purported to represent whistleblower reports from all nine provincial offices, and they requested an investigation.

"The closure… and the completion of cases without proper investigation is… a criminal offence which warrants the criminal charge of, amongst others, defeating the ends of justice," he wrote.

"The result is that justice is denied and deviant police officials become more brazen, and become repeat offenders, as they know that the IPID is ineffective… Behind the statistics provided in this report are hundreds of victims of assaults, murder and torture who are deprived of justice."

Maharaj followed up with another memo accompanied by a signed affidavit from a KwaZulu-Natal whistleblower.

The memos are all worth reading, but six words from the KwaZulu-Natal whistle-blower present an apt summary: "The mission is to kill files."

Almost immediately after the 2016 memos were circulated, Kgamanyane informed Maharaj of IPID's intention to transfer him out of the ethics office. Such transfers were, apparently, typical of Kgamanyane's approach to dissenters.

Then Kgamanyane travelled to Parliament and, to praises from Police Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko, presented IPID's 2015/16 annual report. He reported a significant spike in IPID's performance on the completion of cases. He attributed the success to a "Turnaround Strategy" which he had helped implement and steer.

Kgamanyane did not respond to a question from Viewfinder about what specifically this turnaround strategy entailed. The Public Protector's office did not respond to queries about whether it acted on Maharaj's memos. V After contributing to IPID's performance spike, what were the eventual outcomes of those 308 investigations completed on March 31, 2016? What happened to the officer accused of kicking the handcuffed Grabouw man in the face? What happened to the man accused of rape who pulled up his trousers and drove off in his bakkie when he heard his victim's son returning home from the shops? Did the family of Sibongiseni Khanyile, the awaiting-trial prisoner who died in a car wreck near Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal, apparently due to the "negligent handling of an official vehicle", ever get justice?

Viewfinder cross-checked the sample of 308 against IPID's registers for criminal convictions. Over the following two years, just two of those cases ended in successful prosecutions in court. For many cases, there was no record that they had even been sent to the prosecutors in the first place, as IPID's procedures would require.

These 308 cases represent a small sample, yet the low conviction ratio remains roughly consistent across thousands of other cases. IPID registered more than 42 000 complaints against the police between April 2012 and March 2019. Only 531 IPID cases ended in criminal convictions over that same period.